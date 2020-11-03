Webb City and McDonald County, the top-2 teams in the final regular-season state softball poll, placed three players apiece on the Class 4 all-state team, it was announced Tuesday by the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The Cardinals, who finished 27-6 and won the Central Ozark Conference championship for the second straight year, have three players on the first team — senior pitcher Haidyn Berry, junior outfielder Emma Welch and junior shortstop Peyton Hawkins, named as an at-large pick. Berry was a second-team selection on last year's Class 4 team — the largest class before softball expanded to five classes this fall.
McDonald County had two first-team selections in freshman outfielder Nevaeh Dodson and freshman shortstop Karlee Cooper. Junior pitcher Madeline McCall made the second team.
The Mustangs went 21-4 this season, losing to Webb City 5-0 in the championship game of the district tournament at Monett. The Mustangs also were second in the Big 8 Conference, one game behind Rogersville.
The first team has four more pitchers in addition to Berry, and ironically, Webb City faced three of them in the state tournament. The Cardinals beat senior Katie Brooks and Bolivar 7-3 in the quarterfinals, senior Emma Koeneke and Platte County 10-2 in the semifinals and lost to senior Maddie Buske and Webster Groves 5-4 in eight innings in the championship game last Friday in Springfield.
Webster Groves, which went 16-2 in a COVID-19-shortened season, also had catcher Hannah Jansen and infielder Kelly Collins on the the first team.
