WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Webb City featured strong hitting Friday in picking up two softball wins in the Warrensburg Tournament.
Undefeated McDonald County also captured a pair of victories.
Webb City opened with a 9-1 win against Centralia and 10-0 victory over Harrisonville.
McDonald County swept by Clinton 19-2 in three innings and 10-6 against Belton.
In the first contest, Emalee Welch went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Cardinals.
In the finale, Webb City pounded out 14 hits in getting the shutout. Brynna Cupp aided the winning cause, going 2-for-4 with five RBI.
In the Mustangs' opener against Clinton, Mariana Salas went 2-for-3 and Reagan Myrick 1-for-1. Both drove in three runs.
Madeline McCall pitched the distance and went 2-for-3 with three RBI in McDonald County's triumph against Belton.
