WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City baseball has won back-to-back district championships for the first time since it won three in row from 2015-17.
This will make the sixth trip to the Class 5 state tournament in 10 seasons for the Cardinals.
Andrew Doennig has been a part of the coaching staff for the last 10 years, but this is his first as head coach.
"It's been fun, it's been a really great year," Doennig said of his first season at the helm.
The fun will continue on Saturday as Webb City will play host to Kearney High School in a state quarterfinal matchup at Chuck Barnes Field. KHS is from Kearney, Missouri, just a little north of Kansas City.
How did the Cardinals and coach Doennig reach the state tournament? They haven't necessarily cruised to this point. Webb City is 21-13 and hasn't went on a long winning streak throughout the year. The most consecutive wins was five from April 25 to May 2. They've also had small losing streaks that only spanned three games on two separate occasions this year.
"I told the parents at the beginning of the year that I was going to make a lot of mistakes," Doennig said. "You never have a full understanding of the situation until you're in the position to make the final decision. ... I've made some good ones, I've made some bad ones.
"I have a great group of coaches, great guys to be around. We have a great group of kids this year. That makes your job a lot easier."
Doennig has turned what he considers mistakes into a state tournament appearance. After losing his first two games as a head coach, he has the Cardinals on a four-game winning streak entering Saturday's game with the Bulldogs.
"I think we've grown as the season has progressed," Doennig said. "I've learned from the kids and I think they've learned my style a little bit."
The Cardinals have used three starting pitchers for the majority of the season. Accumulating the most innings this year is senior Kaylor Darnell. Darnell has thrown 57 2/3 innings in 14 appearances and 11 starts. Darnell has a record of 8-2 and has allowed just 10 earned runs for a 1.21 ERA.
Landon Fletcher has thrown 44 1/3 innings and sports a 2.21 ERA while Drew Vonder Haar has tossed 39 1/3 innings with a 1.96 ERA and a team-low 1.02 WHIP. Vonder Haar has surrendered just 28 hits and 12 walks so far in 2023 as a junior. Fletcher is just a sophomore.
Senior Walker Sweet has 16 appearances this year, mostly as a reliever, and 25 innings of work. Sweet is 4 for 4 on save opportunities.
Offensively, Cy Darnell leads the Cardinals with 41 hits and a .339 batting average. Vonder Haar leads the team with 10 doubles and his .475 slugging percentage. Sam Weller has four triples to lead the team along with his .453 on-base percentage. Shaun Hunt has a team-high three home runs and 26 runs batted in.
Those names and more have helped Webb City battle through a schedule with some difficult opponents on it and get to this stage.
"We've played a really tough schedule and that was 100% on me. I made it that way for the end of the year," Doennig said. "I wanted us to play really difficult teams. I didn't want to have easy games. I wanted our kids to be in tough situations and I think it has paid off."
Doennig added that winning a district title is "always fun" and that winning them back-to-back is never easy.
"They don't come easy," he said. "You always have to battle tough teams at the end of the year. The thing I always say about us is we've always been in it. We've always had a chance at the end of the year to win our district."
THE MATCHUP
This will be the second meeting between Kearney and Webb City this season. The first matchup came on April 29 at Kearney. The Cardinals won that matchup 8-5. Coach Doennig noted that Webb City didn't face the Bulldogs' top pitcher while Kaylor Darnell added that the ball may have bounced in favor of the Cardinals a few times.
"This team can really swing it," Darnell added. "We were actually pretty fortunate to come out on the winning end. They had a couple errors."
Doennig said the offense of Kearney stood out from their first meeting as well.
"We're going to have to pitch it well and score some runs because they can really swing it," Doennig said. "The biggest thing is you can't give them free bases. You can't walk guys and you can't have errors."
Darnell added that the key to this next game, in his opinion, is pitching. Despite having pitched multiple games down the stretch of the season, he's doing all he can to make sure his arm is ready for the big game.
"I've thrown a lot in the past five days or so, so I'm trying to keep my arm healthy, staying stretched out, getting good sleep and things like that," Darnell said.
HOME SWEET HOME
No matter the result, Saturday's game will be the last time playing on their home field in 2023 for the Cardinals. A win will send them to the semifinals in Ozark, and a loss will end their run. For the seniors, this will be the last game at Chuck Barnes Field, ever.
"It's awesome to be able to play here one more time again, especially with my friends," Darnell said. "We've played since I can remember and it'll be awesome to play with them one more time and hopefully we can get a win. ... It's been a great year (I) couldn't ask for any more."
With a high of 80 degrees expected and a sunny sky, the weather should be perfect for baseball. Doennig is anticipating a large contingent for the Cardinals in the state quarterfinal game.
"I think we expect a pretty big crowd to be here," Doennig said. "School's going to be out, it's going to be good weather, there's going to be a big crowd so it'll be pretty exciting. The community really supports baseball and really loves it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.