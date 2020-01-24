FRONTENAC, Kan. — As game time approached for a prep basketball matinee, the Frontenac High School gymnasium quickly filled to near capacity.
And once the action began, the Webb City Cardinals put on a show.
Ignited by hot shooting and a tenacious defense, Webb City rolled to a 100-54 victory over the host Raiders on Friday afternoon in a boys semifinal contest of the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational.
Webb City meets Nevada at 4:30 p.m. today in the championship game.
With a 1:30 start time, the Frontenac School District allowed K-12 students to attend the interstate clash.
“It was a great environment, and I think that’s a great thing their school does for their student body,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “It’s always good to be in a gym where the pep band is playing, and with all the elementary and older kids there, it made for a loud environment. That’s what high school sports are supposed to be about ... playing in front of your peers and your hometown.”
“Even though we came out on the wrong end today to a really good Webb City team, I thought the atmosphere was great,” Frontenac coach Ryan Varsolona said. “In this day and age, I think it’s important to get back to what amateur athletics should be about. We wish we could do this more often. It was neat for all the kids to experience.”
Five players scored in double figures for the Cardinals (6-6), who made half of their shot attempts (38-of-76). Junior guard Mekhi Garrard led the way with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with seven assists. Senior Terrell Kabala had 17 points, while classmates Tanner Rogers and Colton McKee added 13 points apiece and junior Luke Brumit chipped in 10. Junior guard Nickhai Howard contributed eight rebounds, seven assists, six steals and six points for the Cardinals, who hit 10 3-pointers.
Senior Cale Bridwell scored 10 for the Raiders (7-3), while 6-foot-8 sophomore Jordan Fudge had 10 rebounds and nine points. Frontenac made 17-of-52 shots (33%) for the game. The Cardinals took advantage of 28 Raider turnovers.
Webb City used a 22-5 burst in the first quarter to take control early. Kabala, Garrard and Rogers all hit treys during the run, and the Cardinals held a comfy 31-11 lead.
“Webb City came out hot,” Varsolona said. “They shot it really well. We were in a deep hole early, but I was proud of our kids. They kept competing and kept playing hard. That’s all you can ask.”
Webb City scored 29 points in the lopsided second quarter to take a 60-25 halftime advantage. The Cardinals made 51% of their field goal attempts in the first half (22-of-43). By the time the third period concluded, the Cardinals were up 84-44.
“With a 1:30 game, we were a little worried,” Horn said. “It was out of our routine. So we talked to our kids about being focused. We executed offensively, and our kids were locked in. Everybody was making shots. And we were good defensively too. We were able to get some easy baskets. I’m really happy with our kids and how they played.”
NEVADA ADVANCES
The 1-2 punch of Dalton Gayman and Logan Applegate led Nevada to a 66-48 win over Pacific in the second semifinal.
Gayman scored 25 and Applegate added 21 for the Tigers, who used a 22-14 third quarter to take control.
Frontenac and Pacific meet at 1:30 p.m. today for third place.
