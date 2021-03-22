WEBB CITY, Mo. — Six-run deficit? No problem.
At least, it wasn’t an issue for the Webb City baseball team on Monday.
After falling in a 7-1 hole, the Cardinals scattered 10 runs across the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for an eventual 11-8 win over Republic in the Lael Leadoff Classic at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City, which claimed a 7-6 win in 10 innings over Rogersville two days earlier, improved to 2-0 in the early season.
“It was good to see our guys stick with it,” Webb City head coach Flave Darnell said. “You know, (Republic) can swing it. ... But we were able to stick with it. I thought it was big when we got four (runs) in the fourth and then put up a zero in the (top of the fifth). I just thought that was huge.”
The momentum shift began in the bottom of the fourth as Webb City plated four runs on four hits to trim the Republic lead to 7-5. Eli Goddard got the scoring started with an RBI single before Devrin Weathers drove in two runs on another single. The last run in the frame came on a balk that plated Weathers from third.
The Webb City bats remained hot in the fifth, with four hits resulting in six more runs. An RBI double by Gayman and then a score by Gayman on a passed ball tied the game at 7.
After an RBI single by Kaylor Darnell gave the Cardinals their first lead of the afternoon, Treghan Parker punctuated the frame with a three-run home run out to right field to open up an 11-7 lead.
“I was just sitting dead-red fastball,” Parker said. “So I just put a good swing on it and watched it fly. ... It was great to see us finally starting to piece things up, finally putting the swings we want on it. Everybody’s finally settling in, getting comfortable.”
Republic threatened in the top of the sixth after drawing three consecutive walks to load the bases. But Webb City reliever Shane Noel entered the game to work the Cardinals out of the jam, retiring three straight batters and limiting the Tigers to just one run on a sacrifice fly.
Noel closed out the final two innings and allowed no earned runs and just one hit while striking out one batter.
Noah Mitchell started the game for Webb City and surrendered six earned runs and nine hits despite giving up no free passes to the Tigers in three innings of work.
Crooper Crouch, who was credited the win, tossed two middle innings and limited Republic to one earned run and one hit.
“I kind of feel bad for Noah because we preach to throw strikes and get the ball over the plate,” Darnell said. “Today was the day maybe you don’t throw as many strikes. So Noah did what we asked him to do. They just took advantage of it, and we know Noah will come back and be a good pitcher for us. They just hit the ball well. and then Cooper came in and did a good job keeping them at bay, and Shane Noel did a great job coming in.”
For Republic, Gavyn Beckner tossed 3 2/3 innings and surrendered five earned runs on eight hits. Ryker Harrington and Ace McWatters tossed one inning apiece and gave up two earned runs combined.
The Cardinals were fueled by 13 hits in the contest. Parker finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Devrin Weathers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Eric Fitch 2 for 4 with one double.
Noel, Gayman, Goddard and Darnell chipped in one RBI apiece.
“(The comeback win) shows a lot about us,” Parker said. “It shows that we’re mentally tough enough to come back. The dugout was a big portion of it — they stayed up all game.”
Webb City picks up play in the Lael Leadoff Classic at 4:30 p.m. today against Branson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.