The Webb City boys basketball team is focused on what it can control rather than the things it can’t.
The primary objective is winning a state quarterfinal game despite the countless distractions and concerns encompassing today’s sports world due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. With MSHSAA being one of five state sports associations opting to continue their state basketball tournaments with attendance restrictions, the Cardinals (17-9) are set to take on Helias Catholic (22-6) in a big-stage matchup that likely won’t have a big-stage feel.
The Class 4 quarterfinal, which tips off today at 2:45 p.m. at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, will have an attendance limit of 60 people per school.
“We just told the kids that we need to be grateful that we’re still being allowed to play,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “I think it’s disappointing that it won’t be a crowd we’d usually anticipate for a game like this, but there are still a lot of people who matter to those kids that will be there. It’s going to be similar to a summer-league game, as far as the crowd attendance.”
An online statement released by MSHSAA on Thursday revealed that only essential personnel will be allowed in the arena, and the participating schools will be responsible for deciding who is considered essential personnel.
“There’s no real way to prepare our players for the atmosphere or what goes along with it,” Horn added. “We just have to stay focused when the ball tips. When that happens, the crowd and the outside distractions will go out the window. It’s just playing basketball at that point.”
A free livestream of the state quarterfinal will be broadcasted by the WCTV/KNEO Network at portal.stretchinternet.com/webbcity.
The Cardinals defeated Rogersville 58-57 on Tuesday at Nixa High School after senior guard Tanner Rodgers hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining. The triumph marked Webb City’s first sectional win since 2008.
“I think we’ve been really good as of late offensively,” Horn said. “We’re knocking down shots and making winning plays. Our timing is good and we’ve been really fluid on the offensive end. Then on defense, we’ve been solid and it’s been something we’ve hung our hat on all year. … We’re just kind of clicking on all cylinders right now, and it’s happening at the right time.”
Webb City averages 70.4 points per game while limiting opponents to 59.8. Three players average double figures in Terrell Kabala (14.7 points), Tanner Rogers (11.8) and Nickhai Howard (10.3).
The Cardinals are matched up with a Crusaders squad that’s scoring 62.5 points per game while surrounding 56. Helias earned a 51-37 victory over Rolla in the sectional round.
“They’re really similar to us in that they have good guard play, they have undersized but skilled post players and they’re good around the basket,” Horn said. “(Senior guard Marcus Anthony) is a very special player. He has a chance to play at the Division II level I think. And they also have a sophomore guard (Malcolm Davis), who’s a really good shooter. I mean, we’re almost carbon copies of each other.”
The winner between Webb City and Helias will advance to the Final Four of the Show-Me Showdown to take on either Kirksville or Vashon on March 19 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.