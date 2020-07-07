The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will open their coronavirus-delayed schedules on Friday, July 24.
Major League Baseball on Monday announced the revised 60-game schedules for all 30 teams. The season begins with two games on July 23 — New York Yankees at Washington Nationals and San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers.
Each team has 30 home games and 30 road games, and opponents are determined by geographical alignment to minimize travel and possible exposure to COVID-19. The American League Central and National League Central teams are in one group as well as AL East-NL East and AL West-NL West. Teams will play 40 games within their own division and 20 games against the opposite division.
Like past years, five teams from each league will advance to postseason play — three division winners plus the two teams with the best records that did not win their division.
The Cardinals start the season with a three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates — a night game on July 24 followed by afternoon games the next two days. Their first road trip begins July 28 at Minnesota.
The Royals visit Cleveland for a night game on July 24 to begin a season-long seven-game road trip. The home opener is July 31 against the Chicago White Sox.
The Cardinals and Royals meet twice for three-games series — Aug. 24-26 in St. Louis and Sept. 21-23 in Kansas City. Of course, new Royals manager Mike Matheny was the Cardinals' manager from 2012 until he was fired in mid-July 2018.
The schedules are mostly night games. The Cardinals have 14 afternoon games, two more than the Royals.
The 10 games against each division opponent are not divided equally between home and road. The Cardinals play the rival Chicago Cubs only three times in St. Louis and seven times in Wrigley Field. The Cardinals have seven home games against the Cincinnati Reds, six against the Pirates and three against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Royals have seven road games against Cleveland and six home games against Minnesota. The Indians and Twins are expected to be the top two contenders in the AL Central. The Royals also have seven home games against the Chicago White Sox and four against Detroit.
On Aug. 13 the Cardinals play the White Sox in the "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees originally were scheduled to play in the game, but the revised schedule forced a change in opponents for the White Sox.
It has not yet been determined whether fans will be able to attend the game because of the coronavirus pandemic.
