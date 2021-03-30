Take it as a step toward the return to normalcy.
The Major League Baseball season opens on Thursday, and in contrast to last season, both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will have fans at their home games in pod-style seating.
The Royals play their season opener at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at home against the Texas Rangers. The Cardinals’ home opener comes on April 8 at 3:15 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals begin the season at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at Cincinnati.
COVID-19, which cut last season to 60 games over a two-month span starting in late July, is still impacting the 2021 season.
Limited attendance with social distancing will be permitted. According to releases from both clubs, the Royals will allow 10,000 fans per game during April, and the Cardinals will allow approximately 32% of capacity to start the season. Seating limits will be reviewed during the season, based on health and safety protocols in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Face coverings are required at all times unless fans are eating or drinking.
All tickets and parking fees must be purchased in advance.
Tickets must be purchased using the MLB Ballpark app. Fans also must enter and exit the stadium at the designated gates.
All transactions at concession stands, kiosks and souvenir stands or stores will be cashless — debit cards, credit cards, gift cards or mobile wallets. Debit cards will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Fewer items will be available at concession stands to limit contact and increase speed of service.
There are also restrictions on bags being brought into the stadium.
In St. Louis, bags will not be permitted except for medical or diaper bags.
In Kansas City, bags will not be permitted except for 6.5-by-4.5-inch clutch purses and infant or medical single-compartment bags. The infant and medical bags should be clear plastic.
