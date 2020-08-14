The St. Louis' Cardinals' layoff this baseball season didn't quite match the COVID-19 number.
But it came close.
The Cardinals, who have not played in 17 days because 18 members in the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, hopefully get back on the field today with a road doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
The weekend series was scheduled to begin on Friday, but it was postponed after a staff member tested positive on Thursday. So Friday's game was reset for today as part of the twinbill, which will have two seven-inning games.
It's certainly not the normal road trip for the Redbirds. In a true example of social distancing, the Cardinals rented 41 cars so everyone who was quarantined during the past week could drive to the game separately. Players and staff members who have not had contact with the virus went on a bus.
REVISED SCHEDULE
The Cardinals have played only five games, leaving them with 55 games to play in the season's final 44 days.
The updated scheduled released by Major League Baseball has the Cardinals playing 53 games — 21 this month and 32 in September. They have two scheduled days off in September.
The new schedule includes four doubleheaders in August and seven in September.
Three of those doubleheaders will make up for the three-game home series scheduled last weekend against the Chicago Cubs. Since that was the Cubs' only trip to St. Louis in this abbreviated season, that means all 10 Cardinals-Cubs games will be played at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals will be the home team for one game in each twinbill.
