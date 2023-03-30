WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City shortstop Cy Darnell went 4 for 4 and drove in two runs Thursday, while teammate Drew Vonder Haar drove home three more in going 2 for 4 as the Cardinals blanked visiting Lakes Community High School 10-0.
Kaylor Darnell struck out six batters and walked one in pitching a three-hitter against the Lake Villa, Illinois, team. He also went 1 for 2, driving home another Cardinal run.
Left fielder William Hayes homered and knocked in two more runs.
Webb City, pounding out 13 hits, hiked their record to 4-3.
Lakes Community slipped to 2-3.
