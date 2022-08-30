WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was a quick start for the Wyandotte Bears as they notched four quick runs in the top of the first on Tuesday evening against the Webb City Cardinals.
The Bears (13-4), who have been playing softball since early August, didn’t have to look back after grabbing that early lead because Josilynn Wyrick held the Cardinals (0-2) in check at the plate on the way to an 11-1 win.
“(Wyrick) was throwing well, and definitely shut us down there early,” Webb City head coach Shauna Friend said. “We finally got a little bit of offense going there with the small ball, but, we’re young and inexperienced and that was good for us to see a pitcher like her.”
Wyandotte’s pitcher was stingy in the circle for five innings. Wyrick allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters while walking just one.
The lone hit came in the first inning on a Dawsyn Decker single into right field. Outside of Jensyn Pickett’s second-inning walk, the only other baserunners came via the small ball from Rylynn McFarland and Sydney Strickland. But both were recorded as throwing errors.
“(Wyrick) was dominant,” Wyandotte head coach Kendall Young said. “She’s been struggling just a little bit, but, man, she was dominant for sure today. She was hitting her spots for sure.”
Those spots coach Young saw Wyrick hitting were on the inside portion of the plate specifically with the fastball.
It was the seventh inning when the Webb City struck for its only run. With one out in the inning, Alexandra Maturino laced a single up the middle into centerfield off of the second pitcher of the day, Brylen Bartley. McFarland would follow that up with a sacrifice bunt to move Maturino to second base.
Strickland came up next and hit a ground ball between the pitcher’s circle and first base. Wyandotte’s pitcher Bartley fielded the ball and tossed it to first baseman Carley Turner on the run. The short pitch was bobbled and allowed Strickland to reach safely. A throw to the plate trying to cut down Maturino got past catcher Haley Jones.
After seeing the ball go to the backstop, Strickland took off for second. But Jones’ throw down to Taylor Lundien was on the money and Strickland was gunned down for the final out of the game.
The Bears scored 11 runs on 10 hits while the Cardinals grabbed one run on two hits.
Webb City was showing off it’s defensive abilities despite coming out on the wrong end of the game.
Karsyn Cahoon made a barehanded grab from just in front of the pitcher’s circle to make a quick play on a bunt from Carley Turner to get her out at first during the third inning. In the seventh, left fielder Addison Brown made a diving catch to end the inning with a Wyandotte runner in scoring position.
“Every position changed from last night to tonight, except for two,” Friend said. “We’re young and there’s a lot of opportunities and a lot of girls that are fighting for positions and just to see the defense go out there and give 100%... the effort was there and that’s a really positive thing to see.”
Wyandotte centerfielder Amanda Stephens tracked down a couple of fly balls on the run throughout the game to take away extra-base hits from Webb City.
“She’s (Stephens) athletic,” Young said. “She’s a good one. She’s somebody everybody wants. She’s very good out there, she can read the ball really well out there and a strong arm.”
The Cardinals head to Monett on Thursday for their next game. First pitch will be at 4:30 p.m.
“Our goal is to get better every day,” Friend said. “Obviously, we want to improve on all of our skills. But I want to see them start to settle in. I think there’s still a lot of nerves out there with such a young group.”
