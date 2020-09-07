WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team bounced back from an opening-set loss to down Aurora 24-26, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 on Monday at the Cardinal Dome.
The triumph lifted the Cardinals’ season record to 3-0.
Maddy Peeples tallied a team-high 41 kills as well as 47 digs and six aces, while Brenda Lawrence recorded 35 kills, 29 digs and six aces. Setter Anna Hettinger logged 76 assists, 17 digs and nine aces, and Kyah Sanborn tallied 41 digs and four aces.
Webb City’s varsity returns to play on Sept. 15 at Seneca. The Cardinals compete in the Hillcrest Varsity Tournament on Sept. 19.
SOCCER
MONETT 5, CJ 2
MONETT, Mo. — Nick Neal netted a pair of goals for Carl Junction, but the Bulldogs ended up falling 5-2 at Monett High School to fall to 2-3 on the season.
The Cubs had two players net a pair of goals in Ezeguiel Lecenas and Alejandro Garcia. Roberto Perez scored a goal late in the opening half to give Monett its first lead of the night at 2-1.
Monett (3-0) had 11 shots on net, while Carl Junction had six.
Monett goalie Misael Villa tallied four saves. Chris King and Jaden Cherry split goalie duties for the Bulldogs, finishing with three saves apiece.
Carl Junction plays host to Branson tonight at 5.
