Webb City jumped out to a 30-18 lead in the middle of the second quarter over Class 6 foe Francis Howell in the championship of the Kaminsky Classic Saturday at Joplin High School.
The Vikings did not lay down, though.
The Cardinals were able to hold off the comeback effort as they grabbed a 53-52 win for their second Kaminsky Classic title in three years. Webb City has reached the title game in each of the last three seasons.
"Man, we'll never lack effort and heart," Francis Howell head coach Grant Agbo said. "We'll keep fighting. Sometimes, with how hard you fight, I wish you didn't come up short."
It was a defensive battle most of the way and most of the offense came in spurts for both sides until the fourth quarter.
"Just going back to defense, defense is what really won this tournament," Webb City junior Barron Duda said.
Outside of a 10-3 run from Francis Howell to end the second quarter, Webb City limited those spurts from the Vikings.
"I thought they stayed connected defensively," Webb City head coach Jason Horn said. "We limited their driving lanes, did a good job of staying in the gaps, and really tried to battle on the boards. We were outsized at different times in four positions when they had their big lineup out."
The Cardinals led 41-39 entering the fourth quarter and the two teams were never separated by more than that for the final eight minutes.
Francis Howell grabbed its first lead since the opening stanza — Jeremiah Poniewaz converted a layup to put his team up 10-9 — on a 3-pointer from Joshwin Thomas to make it 44-43.
Later, Omari Jackson attacked the basket and laid the ball up and in to tie the game at 45. The Vikings' Ben Toebben responded with a pair. Then, the Cardinals answered as Joel Hendrix, fresh off the bench, scored two more to even the game at 47.
Francis Howell was in the double bonus for a good chunk of the fourth and shot 4 for 6 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Donovan Sparks was sent to the line and made one of two shots which opened the door for Webb City to take the lead on the next possession.
Howell's coach Agbo mentioned that once Eli Pace fouled out for Webb City (6:12 remaining) that Holton Keith immediately stepped up as the next slasher for the Cardinals.
Keith and the Cardinals did exactly that. Keith got himself to the rim and finished a layup to take a 49-48 lead. Sparks answered to put his team ahead 50-49. Keith got right back to the rim and put Webb City up 51-50. And then it was Sparks' turn again. After being fouled, the big man cashed in on both attempts this time to put Francis Howell back ahead.
With less than two minutes to go, Duda caught the ball in the middle of the lane with a chance to put his team on top.
"The play was designed for me to catch it and go straight up but I knew I couldn't do that so I figured I could go up and then go back down. I'm just happy the shot fell," Duda explained.
Duda caught it, dribbled once and tried to go up with it but was going to be denied by a leaping defender. He kept his pivot foot and turned his back to the basket again. With a quick spin to his right he went under the defender and laid it in for a 53-52 lead.
There were three consecutive turnovers after the Cardinals grabbed the lead — two from Francis Howell. Then three consecutive fouls committed by the Vikings put Webb City in the bonus.
Keith missed the front end of the one-and-one and Francis Howell had a shot to win it. With six seconds to go, an inbound pass came in to Donovan Sparks and he had an open layup coming down the right side of the lane but missed it. The rebound resulted in a jump ball to Howell with 2.2 seconds on the clock.
The next inbound went to the top of the key to Dwight Lomax. Lomax is a guy that coach Agbo has been seeking more confidence from this weekend.
"It's good to see (Lomax) confident down here so that when we go back home, hopefully that confidence travels back with him because we're going to need that," Agbo said.
Lomax pumped and got a defender off his feet and used a dribble to get around him for the 3-pointer. He had to shoot over a leaping Keith and the shot was no good as the buzzer sounded.
"For him to want to take that shot, because one thing as a coach, you wonder and question, 'Do some guys even want that moment?' And he does. He wants that," Agbo added.
Lomax wasn't short on confidence Saturday. He took 11 triples and made three of them. One that resulted in a four-point play. Agbo also mentioned that Lomax never backs down. People may count him out for being small but he's out to prove that a guard under six feet tall can still play.
Agbo saw grit in the Cardinals in the final minutes of the game.
"They fought to get that last any little bit out of them," Agbo said. "You have to give them all the credit in the world. They got the stops they needed to get. The rebounds they needed to get. They get all the credit."
Duda got off to a quick start for Webb City and led the team with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Keith finished with 11.
"Coming into the game, it's a championship game, you want to start hot and try to get your team up, so, glad I could get out there and start fast," Duda said.
Sparks and Lomax tallied 13 apiece for Francis Howell. Sparks pulled down eight rebounds, as well.
This is the Cardinals' eighth-consecutive win after starting 2-2 and Horn sees his team developing confidence as a unit.
"We're starting to gain our confidence and get a little bit of swagger back," Horn said. "We think we've got some good players and they're starting to believe. And if they do that we're going to be able to play with anyone on our schedule."
He wants to see his squad continue to grow entering Central Ozark Conference play. The Cardinals will host Neosho on Tuesday night.
"We have to continue to work on our mental focus," Horn said. "We're doing a good job of sticking to our scouting report. Offensively, we have to start showing more patience. We have to do a better job of managing the clock at the end of quarters."
