Webb City girls basketball will open its season on Monday at home against McDonald County.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 10-15 season in 2020-21. They finished with a Central Ozark Conference record of 3-6.
Webb City fell in the district finals to Carl Junction 55-52 after a 59-46 semifinal win over Nevada.
Graduates Jaydee Duda and Sierra Kimbrough are the only two departures from last year's team. Both are continuing their basketball careers at the next level.
Duda has joined Crowder College at the junior college level.
"Jaydee was our primary scorer last season and one of our best defenders," Robbins said. "Her ability to score the basketball will definitely be missed."
Kimbrough is at Bethany College, an NAIA school.
Both were all-area and all-district players last year for the Cardinals. Duda was also an all-conference honoree.
Senior Kenzie Robbins will be a key returner for the Cardinals in the 2021-22 season. Robbins was all-district second team last year even while being hindered with an ACL injury, something that has been a constant thorn in the side of Robbins.
"Kenzie has missed postseason play all three years of her high school career so far with ACL injuries," Robbins said. "She has worked hard to rehab and we plan on her to have an excellent senior season. She will be one of our leaders on and off the court."
Last year's injury bug didn't end with Robbins.
Josie Spikereit, another senior, missed out on a portion of her junior season due to injury as well. Robbins looks for Spikereit to be a key rebounder as well as leader this year after tallying 3 rebounds per game as a junior.
Robbins and Spikereit are optimistic about their chances to lead the Cardinals this season.
"We have been putting in a lot of work during the offseason on our game and out team unity," Robbins said. "I have a really good feeling about this team and I am excited about the opportunity to get back out on the floor and play with them."
"Our team has really good chemistry this year," Spikereit said. "We look forward to a successful season."
Austyn Mickey and Ripley Shanks are two other seniors that Robbins will look at to be difference makers this season.
The loss of Duda removes a chunk of the scoring the Cardinals tallied last season. Junior Kate Brownfield will be a player to watch as a potential scorer next season.
"Kate finished out playing at a high level last season," said Robbins. "She had a good summer and we look for her to have a great junior season. We are counting on her to fill some of the scoring void left by the graduation of Jaydee (Duda). (Brownfield) is a tough matchup because she can play any position on the floor for us."
Brownfield played in all 25 games for the Cardinals last season and averaged six points per game as well as six rebounds per game.
Junior Kylee Jennings, sophomore Mia Robbins, and sophomore Mallory Stanley are all players who will also enter this season with plenty of experience. All three played in at least 14 contests for Webb City last year, Robbins having played in all 25 contests.
Stanley average the most ppg out of the bunch with 4 ppg in her 14 contests. Most of her contribution came late in the season as a replacement for the multiple injuries the Cardinals dealt with.
Junior Izzy Lopez, sophomores Makayla Mayes and Dawsyn Decker, freshmen Sami Mancini and Kirra Long are all players to watch as the season progresses. Despite zero-to-little action from these players last season, Robbins could see each of them making an impact.
"We look for Sami to compete for a starting spot right away," Robbins said. "She has the potential to be a special player for our program. Her size mixed with her ability to handle and shoot the basketball will make her a tough matchup for her opponents."
Mancini stands at 6-foot-4 as a freshman.
"We are looking forward to the start of the season. Although we lost some key players to graduation, we feel like we have a solid group coming back and some very talented younger kids to step in and fill the void. Our focus this year will be getting back to simple fundamental basketball, focusing on competing and improving each day."
