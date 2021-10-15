WEBB CITY, Mo. — A big first quarter helped carry Webb City to a 63-48 Central Ozark Conference football victory over visiting Ozark on Senior Night at Cardinal Stadium.
“In the first half, I didn’t know if we had a play where it wasn’t four or five-yard plays it seemed like,” Cardinals coach John Roderique said on a postgame radio broadcast. “Sometimes you can get out of sync when that happens, but we didn’t punt all night.
“We converted on a couple of fourth downs. It was a great job by our offense. We made some good calls from the press box and the sidelines. Everybody did a nice job offensively.”
Powered by four touchdowns from running backs Cade Wilson and three more courtesy of Dupree Jackson, Webb City (5-3) shut out the Tigers 19-0 in the first quarter.
Jackson and Wilson combined for a whopping 343 yards on the ground in 26 attempts. That’s good for 13.19 yards per attempt on the night.
The Cardinals took a 33-21 lead into the locker room at intermission despite being outscored 21-14 in the second quarter.
Wilson scored all three of Webb City’s first-quarter touchdowns on runs of 65, 3 and 57 yards, respectively.
After the Tiger’s Jake Beets hit paydirt on a three-yard run to start the second-quarter scoring, Jackson put the Cardinals back on the board with a 46-yard TD scamper. Wilson, on a three-yard run, collected the only other second-quarter score for the Cardinals.
In addition to Wilson and Jackson, other scoring for Webb City in the second half came on pass plays. The first was a 20-yard TD pass to Jonah Spieker from Landon Johnson and a 39-yard aerial strike to Dante Washington from Johnson.
Webb City netted 539 total yards of offense (397 rushing and 142 passing) on an incredibly efficient 44 plays. The Cardinals’ quarterback Landon Johnson completed 6 of 8 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 45 rushing yards in seven carries.
Washington finished with two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also had a dynamic performance in the special teams, running for 152 yards (75 average) in three kickoff returns.
Senior linebacker Cooper Crouch registered a game-high 16 stops, including three tackles for loss and two sacks. Braxton Surber and Gavin Stowell each had seven tackles.
Ozark (2-6) tallied 546 total yards of offense (228 rush and 318 pass) on 70 plays. Brady Dodd put together a big game, completing 16 of 19 passes for 318 yards and three scores.
Jace Easley was his top target as he hauled in five catches for 102 yards, while Jace Whately had five catches and 62 yards. Easley led the Tigers ground attack with 78 yards in six carries.
The Cardinals celebrated their large group of seniors before the game.
“Gosh, there’s a few guys in this group that had dads that play for us,” Roderique said. “These seniors have been really special. I remember watching those kids when they were little and seeing them when they were little guys coming to camps.
“As much as it’s emotional for the parents, it’s similar for the coaches. It’s a tough night just knowing you have however many weeks away from being done with them. But hopefully, we can continue to get better.”
Webb City closes out the regular season at winless Willard at 7 p.m. Friday.
