There hasn't been any noticeable changes in Webb City's softball practices this week except those caused by the weather.
"It's really the same minus the facility," Cardinals coach Shauna Friend said. "We've been in the boys gym, but we have cages in there and we're still doing our same hitting routine. Maybe not as much defense, but we did (Thursday). We went out on the turf, and that was good. We're pretty much doing what we've been doing all along.
"They are even keel, real loose, relaxed. They seem to be taking it all in and really enjoying the opportunity."
The "opportunity" is the Cardinals' bid for a state championship.
No. 1-ranked Webb City (27-5) and Webster Groves (15-2) clash for the Class 4 championship today at 10 a.m. — two hours earlier than originally scheduled — at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
The Cardinals, who made their 11th state semifinal appearance last weekend in the program's 27-year history, are in the title game for the fifth time and the first time since a 7-1 loss to Lee's Summit in 2013.
"I don't feel like there's any satisfaction with just getting there," Friend said. "The goal is definitely to go and win, and it's evident in the girls at practice. They are very excited to be here."
The coach is also excited.
"It's exciting in the aspect of a lot of school support and school spirit," Friend said. "Wherever you go, everyone is telling you good luck, go get 'em."
The Cardinals have posted two impressive victories in the postseason, downing Bolivar 7-3 in the quarterfinals and Platte County 10-2 in the semifinals last week. And those followed a 5-0 victory over No. 2 McDonald County in the district championship as Haidyn Berry pitched a no-hitter.
"The girls came out ready to play in those games," Friend said. "And I expect nothing but the same."
Webster Groves, which has reached the championship round for the first time, didn't start its season until Sept. 28 because of the coronavirus. The Statesmen have won six straight and have scored at least 10 runs in 11 of their 17 games.
In the previous two rounds, Webster Groves beat Farmington 5-1 and Rockwood Summit 4-3 in nine innings as Myah King's walk-off single. King also belted a home run in the game, and Hannah Jensen, who is batting .609 for the season, added a run-scoring double.
"We expect them to be good," Friend said. "They wouldn't be here if they weren't. We're going to have to go play our game."
Webb City's probable lineup: right fielder Emma Welch (.413, 31 RBI), pitcher Haidyn Berry (.452, 18 HR, 48 RBI), shortstop Peyton Hawkins (.444, 4 HR, 25 RBI, center fielder Alyssa Jennings (.365, 23 RBI), first baseman Emalee Lamar (.408, 7 HR, 29 RBI), catcher Kaylyn Gilbert (.337, 23 RBI), designated player Hannah Wells (.405, 19 RBI) for left fielder Maggie Crossley, second baseman Sha'lee Key (.349) and third baseman Bri Batson (.247).
Berry is 25-5 in the circle with a 2.14 earned run average. She's allowed 57 earned runs and 163 hits in 186 innings with 226 strikeouts and 26 walks.
Championship Games
Webb City Softball
2000 — Pleasant Hill 2, Webb City 1
2004 — Webb City 8, Kearney 0
2007 — Webb City 2, North Callaway 1
2013 — Lee's Summit 7, Webb City 1
