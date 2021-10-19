WEBB CITY, Mo. — Host Webb City outdistanced five other teams to win the Central Ozark Conference Boys Swimming Invitational on Tuesday at the Buck Miner Swim Center.
The Cardinals accumulated 307 points and were followed, in order, by Carthage 226, Ozark 201, Joplin 178, Nixa 144 and Republic 65.
Webb City won two relay events. The Cardinals won the 400-yard freestyle relay with the team of Cody Herndon, Emiliano Vasquez, Steve Kenlee and Ethan Shipley with a time of 3:39.51 minutes. They also captured top honors in the 200-yard medley relay with Shipley, Judah Ritchie, Micah Brouwer and Zion Wood in 1:48.11.
Brouwer also won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.75 minutes and 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.68.
Ozark’s Graham Eisenmann broke COC records in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. In addition, Nixa’s Kai Brownlee broke his own conference record in the 100 backstroke.
