WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City trailed 1-0 after the top of the third inning and then watched Ozark tally three runs in the seventh to tie the game at four apiece.
The Cardinals (13-9) and Tigers (11-11) then played two scoreless innings before Kaylor Darnell singled into left field to drive in Andrew Elwell and send Webb City to a 5-4 walk-off win.
The hit was misplayed in the outfield allowing Elwell to score. Elwell ran for Kenley Hood who reached base by way of a throwing error.
Starter Landon Fletcher had four runs scored against him on six hits and one walk through seven innings of work. Only two of the four runs were earned. Fletcher also struck out six batters.
Walker Sweet came in to relieve Fletcher in the 8th inning and shut the door on Ozark. He struck out eight of the nine outs he recorded. Sweet only gave up one hit as well. Sweet earned the win while Fletcher got the no-decision in this one.
Hudson Roberts went five innings for the Tigers and surrendered four runs — three earned — on five hits and one walk while striking out five. Alex Nimmo picked up the loss after giving up the walk-off hit and an unearned run. Nimmo went 4 1/3 innings and struck out two Cardinals.
Cy Darnell led Webb City with his 3-for-5 performance at the plate and crossed the plate once. Shaun Hunt, Kenley Hood and William Hayes had one RBI each — the only RBIs in the contest. Webb had eight hits total.
Ozark saw Gage Depee go 2 for 4 from the 8th spot in the lineup. Depee drove in a run and scored once.
