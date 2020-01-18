A photograph taken on July 14 of 1992 holds plenty of sentimental value to Tom Pagnozzi.
In fact, the photo could be described as a cherished possession to Pagnozzi, who played 12 seasons in the big leagues, all with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The photo in question shows Pagnozzi in the dugout at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The occasion? The 1992 MLB All-Star Game.
“The photo is of me sitting between Barry Bonds and Terry Pendleton,” Pagnozzi said. “We were just shooting the (breeze) in the dugout.”
On Saturday, Pagnozzi was in town for the 2020 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan at Missouri Southern’s Young Gymnasium.
A former catcher, Pagnozzi reflected on his big league career, which spanned from 1987 to 1998, including his lone appearance in a Midsummer Classic.
“I have a lot of favorite moments from my career, and that’s one of them,” Pagnozzi said of the All-Star Game appearance. “That’s something you dream about your whole life when you grow up playing the game. Playing in the All-Star Game says that you’re one of the best at your craft, and it was an honor.”
That year’s All-Star Game featured some memorable names.
The National League squad included the likes of Ozzie Smith, Tony Gwynn, Ryne Sandberg, Will Clark, Larry Walker, Craig Biggio, Gary Sheffield, Bonds and Pendleton, with Tom Glavine, Greg Maddox, Lee Smith and John Smoltz among the pitchers.
The American League roster featured Cal Ripken, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey, Jr., Mark McGwire, Kirby Puckett, Roberto Alomar, Paul Molitor and Jose Canseco, along with pitchers Rogers Clemens and Dennis Eckersley.
Pagnozzi had one at-bat in the game. In the bottom of the eighth inning, he grounded out to second against Kansas City Royals pitcher Jeff Montgomery.
The American League squad won the game 13-6.
Pagnozzi, a former Arkansas Razorback who now resides in Fayetteville, Arkansas, posted a .253 batting average with 44 home runs and 320 RBI in 927 MLB games with the Redbirds.
Known for his stellar defense behind the plate, Pagnozzi won Gold Gloves in 1991, ‘92 and ‘94.
Of course, the ‘92 season was a special one for Pagnozzi, as he earned his lone All-Star Game bid.
The old photograph is proof.
“The All-Star Game was a good memory,” said Pagnozzi, whose son Andy recently played baseball at Pittsburg State. “But I had a lot of good memories. I got to go to the World Series during my rookie year (1987), and then we made the playoffs again (1996). There’s nothing like playoff baseball. And winning three Gold Gloves and beating the Cubs regularly...things like that are great memories.”
