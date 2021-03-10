ANDERSON, Mo. — It was another special night for Destiny Buerge.
Buerge, who is having a monster sophomore season for Carl Junction, accomplished yet another feat.
This time around, Buerge hit 1,000 points for her career. Needing 25 points to reach the mark coming into the game, she had 24 with 1:10 left in the game.
And with the ball in her hands and her team in transition, Buerge threw up a one-handed runner right as the defense converged. The shot bounced left, then right on the back of the glass before gravity allowed the ball to roll through the net for 1,000.
“It really means a lot,” Buerge said. “I feel like it means more because it’s in a sectional game, so I felt like more people were here to see what I’ve done, see how much I have worked to accomplish this. My teammates were there supporting me all the way through it and all the fans came to support. This is a big accomplishment for me.”
The milestone performance was the top highlight on a night that saw Carl Junction (18-8) claim a 58-32 victory over McDonald County in a Class 5 sectional matchup on Wednesday night.
“It’s terrific to have a sophomore score her 1,000th point,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “With the (cancellations) in mind, there’s four games that … who knows what she’s going to score. It’s a great feat for a sophomore. She continues to get better and better.”
The win advanced the Bulldogs to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in six seasons. Carl Junction travels to West Plains (26-3), a 47-27 victory over Willard, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Carl Junction overwhelmed McDonald County with its full-court pressure early, forcing turnovers and converting those into easy points. The Bulldogs began the game with a quick 18-5 spurt.
Along with Buerge’s 14 points, sophomore Klohe Burk drained four first half 3-pointers to build the Bulldogs’ lead to 33-13 at the break.
“I think getting out and pressuring them was key to the quick start,” Shorter said. “We got some really good looks at the basket. Klohe hit some big shots for us. That opened up some driving lanes. That defensive pressure was big for us.”
Buerge finished with a game-high 28 points for the Bulldogs, while Burk added 15. Hali Shorter scored seven points.
For McDonald County (13-15), Sydney Killion contributed a team-high 12 points, and Kristin Penn had eight.
The Mustangs will graduate three seniors — Killion, Penn and Caitlyn Barton.
“Our thing was we just could not score,” Mustangs coach Sean Crane said. “We could not hit the broad side of a barn. If we shot a little bit better, I think it would be a different story, but obviously, they are good. They got off to a good start. Our huge thing was we could not score, but it was a great season for us. Our senior group came in with three wins when they first joined our program. Now, we are in the state playoffs in a sectional game. It’s a great way to end their career. They left the program in a much better spot than when they came in, which is always the goal.”
Now, Carl Junction is one win away from its second straight Final Four appearance and fourth in five years.
"I hope they are getting to the point where they understand we are going to take everybody's best shot," Shorter said. "And we want to give everybody our best shot. The expectations are high in our program. Our kids have grown up. A lot of sophomores and freshmen at the beginning of the season now are juniors and sophomores. We are understanding what we are about, how hard we want to play. It's a position that we can say, 'Hey we have been here before.'
"That's going to be big for us moving forward."
