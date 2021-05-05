Two individuals and one team will be inducted into the Carl Junction High School Athletic Hall of Fame next week.
Athletes Mike Frizzell and Steven Thomas and the Bulldogs' 2000 baseball team comprise the sixth hall of fame class.
Ceremonies are set for May 12, starting at 6 p.m. with a reception in the Primary 2-3 Multipurpose Gymnasium. The induction will be held one hour later in the Stark Performing Arts Center. Missouri Southern's new head football coach Atiba Bradley will be the guest speaker.
Frizzell, a 1988 Carl Junction graduate, was the first Bulldog to win two wrestling state championships — 1986 and 1987. He also placed third in 1985 and second in his senior year.
He also was a four-time Big 8 Conference and district champion while compiling a 126-5 prep record. He was a USA Wrestling All-American in 1987 and 1988. In college he was an NCAA Division II All-American at Central Missouri in 1989 and '90, and he was an NAIA All-American and national runner-up at Missouri Valley in 1992.
Frizzell, who is now the Bulldogs' wrestling coach, also earned three varsity letters in football and four in baseball. He was involved in student council and choir and graduated with honors.
Thomas, a 1985 graduate, accumulated eight varsity letters for the Bulldogs among football, basketball and baseball. Other activities included National Honor Society, Thespian Troupe and Math League.
"I remember the inspirational coaches and dedicated teammates," said Thomas in a release. "I remember our freshman football team going undefeated and then winning varsity playoff games my sophomor and junior years. I remember beating Webb City in baseball and the team piling on the field. I remember full-court presses in basketball that took every teammate working together, and I remember our small-town team playing schools three times our size and winning."
Thomas graduated from UNKC and Duke Law School. Today he is an attorney in the state of Nevada and a race car driver.
Carl Junction's 2000 baseball team went 24-5 and became the first team from the Big 8 Conference to reach the baseball state tournament semifinals.
The Bulldogs defeated Francis Howell Central 6-3 in the Class 3A semifinals, then lost to Jefferson City Helias 6-1 in the championship game.
Phil Cook, now the school district's superintendent, was head coach, and Denny Vilela, Rich Neria and Flave Darnell were assistants.
Players were Heath Crowder, Craig Walkenshaw, Levi Daniel, Wes Smith, Trey Hance, Jordan Hackney, Corey Hall, Nathan Doubledee, Curtis McDaniel, Tate Gregory, Matt Clemons, Ryan Sheffield, Matt Mesplay, Kevin Kubik, Tyler Morris and Danny Powers. Managers were Jada Parsons, Kristen Talent and Kanisha Soper.
