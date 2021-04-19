NEOSHO, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team’s dynamic offense struck again.
The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 COC) pushed across nine runs in the third and fourth innings to earn a 14-3 triumph over Neosho in a Central Ozark Conference matchup at Roy B. Shaver Field on Monday night.
Carl Junction now has posted 10 or more runs in a game eight times already this season.
Multi-sport standout Alex Baker paced the way offensively for the Bulldogs, going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Noah Southern belted his fifth home run of the season, finishing 2 for 3 with three runs and two walks.
Carson Johnson, Kyler Perry, Brendyn Downs and Keaton Johnson also had run-scoring hits for Carl Junction.
Drew Beyer permitted three runs (all unearned) on one hit through 4 1/3 innings of work. He was the winning pitcher.
Johnson and Perry finished it off in relief.
Wyatt Keplar had Neosho’s (2-15, 0-3 COC) only hit, an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. River Brill then scored on a fielding error one batter later, while Ryan Cargile came across to score on a fielding error in the bottom of the third.
Lane Yost suffered the loss for the Wildcats.
Carl Junction hosts Willard at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Neosho hosts Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.