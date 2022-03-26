ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team got off to a less than ideal start on Saturday.
Carl Junction opened the day's action with a 2-0 shutout loss to McDonald County before bouncing back in the best way possible and blanking Camdenton 3-0 to conclude play in Anderson.
The Bulldogs are now 1-4 on the young season.
Game two saw Kyler Perry nearly go the distance in a stellar start. The senior righty navigated through 6 2/3 shutout frames on 101 pitches (64 of which for strikes).
Perry punched out eight batters, walked four and yielded four hits.
Lucas Vanlandult retired the final batter of the game via a strikeout to notch the save.
Carl Junction's offense was sparked by a two-run single from Logan Eck in the top of the second inning. The Bulldogs added an insurance run thanks to an RBI one-bagger from Perry in the seventh.
Perry finished with two hits to pace Carl Junction's offense.
Against McDonald County, Levi Helm got it done with his arm and his bat as the Mustangs debuted their new turf field.
Helm went the distance on just 88 pitches and struck out eight batters while giving up six hits. He also homered out to left field off Carl Junction starter Shane Diskin to lead off the sixth inning and give McDonald County a two-run advantage.
Weston Gordon got the Mustangs on the board with an RBI single to center in the third.
Diskin covered 5 1/3 innings for the Bulldogs, surrendering two runs on four hits in a tough-luck loss. Jordan Woodruff retired two batters in relief.
Carl Junction plays host to Aurora at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
