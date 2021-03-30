SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carl Junction tallied three goals midway through the first half en route to a 4-0 victory over Hillcrest on Tuesday night.
Hailey Merwin scored the Bulldogs' first two goals in the 21st and 22nd minutes, the first off an assist from Jocelyn Brown. Just one minute later, Lauren Burgess scored off a pass from Lauren Burgess to make it 3-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (3-0) scored midway through the second half on a goal by Allie Wrestler, assisted by Merwin.
Carl Junction had a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal. Bulldogs goalie Chrissy Figueroa stopped the Hornets' lone shot on frame.
The Bulldogs play host to McDonald County at 5 p.m. Friday.
