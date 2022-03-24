CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team opened the season with an 8-0 shutout victory over Pittsburg (Kan.) on Thursday night at CJHS.
Carl Junction scored seven goals in the first half and never looked back in the contest.
Tessa Miller found the back of the net just three minutes into the game to get the Bulldogs on the board. Hannah Franks added a goal in the 8th minute to give Carl Junction a 2-0 lead, while Lauren Burgess added a goal two minutes later.
Alexis Carpenter pushed the hosts lead to 4-0 with a goal in the 13th minute. Kadynce Arnold scored in the 25th minute, while Franks found the back of the net for the second time in the 28th minute.
Hailey Merwin added a goal in the 39th minute to round out Carl Junction's first half scoring.
Carl Junction hosts McAuley with College Heights at 5 p.m. Monday night.
