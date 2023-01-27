LEBANON, Mo. — Carl Junction withstood a third-quarter scoring barrage by host Lebanon and went on to defeat the Yellowjackets 61-45 Friday in a boys basketball contest.
After jumping out to a 36-21 halftime lead, the Bulldogs were outscored 17-8 in the third period but regained composure in the final period with a 17-7 advantage.
Cooper Vediz and Lucas Vanlanduit scored 20 and 17 points, respectively for Carl Junction, who pushed their record to 7-12.
The Bulldogs will take on Joplin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
