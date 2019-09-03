The Carl Junction girls cross country team returns a solid core from last year’s squad that captured a Central Ozark Conference title and competed at the state meet.
“I think our girls team will be pretty strong as long as we don’t have any injuries,” first-year Carl Junction coach Kyla Walnofer said.
Sophomore Ally Montez is the team’s top returning performer, as she finished third at the conference meet, eighth at the district meet, 10th at the sectional and 34th at the state meet in 2018. Walnofer noted she expects Montez to lead the way for the Bulldogs once again this fall.
Also returning with plenty of varsity experience are seniors Mayson Montez, Kaitlynn Franks and Abbey Goebel.
Mayson Montez and Kaitlynn Franks finished 10th and 14th, respectively, at last year’s COC meet. In addition to Ally Montez, Mayson Montez, Kaitlynn Franks and Goebel all competed at the state meet in 2018.
Freshman Hannah Franks is a top newcomer who should contribute at the varsity level, Walnofer said.
As far as the boys squad, Walnofer expects junior Logan Carnes, seniors Kaleb Weibel and Dylan Higgins and freshman Brock Feken to lead the way.
Carnes was Carl Junction’s top finisher at last year’s COC meet with a 13th-place showing, while Weibel was the team’s top finisher at the sectional, as he crossed the line 33rd.
The Bulldogs competed this past Saturday in a practice meet alongside runners from Joplin, Webb City, Carthage and McDonald County at Missouri Southern’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
“It was a good first meet to see where we stand,” said Walnofer, a Nebraska native who has been an assistant with the CJ girls basketball program.
Carl Junction will be among the teams competing at this weekend’s SWCCCA meet in Bolivar.
Walnofer said the entire squad has been working hard in practice, and she hopes to have a successful season.
“We’re excited for the season,” she said.
