WEBB CITY, Mo. — Carl Junction quickly took the 3-point shot away from Grandview and was able to build its lead on the way to a 68-37 victory in a Class 5 District 7 girls basketball semifinal matchup on Saturday afternoon inside the Cardinal Dome.
In a battle of the Bulldogs, Brad Shorter's squad showed why it was the top seed in the district. Once CJ (27-1) took a 28-17 lead in the second quarter, Grandview (14-13) never got any closer.
Shorter noted that the zone defense his team runs could have been part of why the 3-point basket wasn't falling as much for Grandview after that quick start, as it may have worn them down.
Carl Junction also rolled past its first-round opponent in Ruskin, 71-22. At this point of the season, coach Shorter discussed the importance of making sure his team stays sharp no matter who they're facing.
"They're (players) not satisified," Shorter said. "Motivation wise, we're pretty particular in what we do in practice, how we practice, the time we practice and trying to keep it fun for them."
Destiny Buerge scored Carl Junction's first 10 points of the second half — on two triples and two layups — as the lead expanded to 42-21 at that point.
Grandview's freshman guard, Micah Kirkwood, got a steal and converted a fast-break layup to make it 42-23 and get the deficit back below 20 points in the third quarter.
Kylie Scott drew a foul on the next possession and cashed in on both free-throw attempts to put CJ back ahead by 21. The advantage remained at 21 or more for the rest of the game.
Buerge finished with 31 points and tallied 18 of them in the second half. Scott chipped in 13 as the only other Bulldog in double figures. Scott also pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double. The Buerge-Scott duo helped to lead CJ to its 9th-consecutive district championship appearance.
Grandview was paced by Kirkwood and Lariah Tucker with 9 apiece. Tucker got all of her points from three 3-pointers in the first half. The freshman was a big part of why the team was able to test CJ throughout the first quarter with her outside shot.
"They (Grandview) were hitting some big shots from deep and sometimes you tip your hat," Shorter said. "Our focus was not giving them a second chance at it."
He added that allowing offensive rebounds for kickout 3-pointers is where it really hurts.
Seniors A'Myah Bankston and Essence Kendall both chipped in 8 more.
The win sets Carl Junction up for a meeting with Webb City on Tuesday at 6 p.m. back inside the Cardinal Dome. The two teams just met last Monday for a regular-season meeting and the Bulldogs narrowly escaped the Cardinals 56-53 at Webb City.
That was the last regular-season game for the Bulldogs giving them more than a week off before coming into the district tournament. Shorter noted that they made sure to keep the team active and working but also giving them some necessary time off after a long regular season.
"The hay's in the barn," he said. "We just need to polish some things, get a little better and I can tell they're not satisfied. I can see it in their eyes. They want to play."
