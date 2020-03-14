BOLIVAR, Mo. — Emerging from a victorious locker room minutes after a season-saving victory, the six seniors of the Carl Junction girls basketball team came together to pose for a photo.
The moment was worth commemorating.
Carl Junction never trailed en route to a convincing 64-48 win over Sullivan in a Class 4 quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Southwest Baptist University’s Meyer Sports Center.
Carl Junction’s seniors have now earned a Show-Me Showdown berth three times in four years.
“It’s crazy to think we’re going back again,” Carl Junction senior guard Dani Wrensch said. “It feels amazing right now. Hopefully we can keep pushing through, and hopefully the third time’s the charm.”
The undefeated Bulldogs (28-0) meet three-time defending state champion Incarnate Word (27-4), a 57-54 winner over Ladue, at 2:45 on Thursday in the semifinals at JQH Arena in Springfield.
“It’s great for our program to be able to do this three times in four years,” Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said. “We’re excited. We’ve got great kids, great assistant coaches and a great community that have helped us do this and I know this means a lot to them. Our kids were determined and wanted this opportunity. It was our mission to get back this year. We’ve still got work to do, but we get to play at least one more game.”
Playing with a lead the entire game, the Bulldogs pulled away for good with an 11-0 third quarter surge.
“We always talk about winning the first five minutes of the third quarter,” Shorter said. “We did that, and it was huge for us. Some kids stepped up big and that proved to be the difference.”
Carl Junction’s active 2-3 zone defense once again gave an opponent fits. Sullivan turned the ball over 18 times.
“We were able to do some nice things defensively,” Shorter said. “Our kids really worked hard this week on understanding what their sets are and what they’re trying to do. We forced them to play about 29 feet from the basket. That helped our zone tremendously.”
Freshman guard Destiny Buerge scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs.
“I’m pretty happy,” said Buerge, who also had three steals. “It’s a great feeling that we got this far and I’m so glad we’re still going. We want to win a championship.”
Buerge made five field goals, including three from behind the arc, and 10-of-12 free throws.
“I thought she played well and hit some big shots,” Shorter said. “Defensively, with her quick hands, she disrupted their offensive flow.”
Senior guard/forward Katie Scott added 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots despite foul trouble.
“Katie’s going to see double and triple teams quite a bit, but she passes the ball very well,” Shorter said. “She can do a lot more than score.”
Senior forward Taylor Hughes contributed eight points and eight rebounds for Carl Junction, while senior guard Shila Winder chipped in six points. Wrensch and sophomore Jessa Hylton added five points apiece for the Bulldogs, who made 21-of-25 charities.
Senior forward Mallory Shetley poured in 27 points to lead the Eagles (25-3). Shetley single-handedly kept the Eagles in the game in the first half, scoring 16 of her team’s 19 points.
“She put the team on her back and we’re definitely going to miss her,” Sullivan coach Jordan Flora said of the Columbia College recruit.
The game was played in front of only about 120 people (60 per school) due to an attendance restriction put in place by MSHSAA due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
A runner in the lane by Scott and six straight points from Buerge gave the Bulldogs an early 14-5 lead. Shetley scored the final five points of the opening stanza, cutting CJ’s lead to four entering the second period.
Late 3-pointers from Buerge and Ashley Stokes gave the Bulldogs a 28-19 halftime advantage. Capped by a basket in the paint from Hughes and a hoop in transition from Buerge, the Bulldogs put together their game-changing surge in the third period to go up 39-22.
Up 13, the Bulldogs scored eight of the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to extend their advantage to 51-33 with five minutes remaining.
“We’ve played tough teams all year, but we haven’t played a team as physical as that,” Flora said. “Their pressure hurt us, and we didn’t get the calls we’re used to. But Carl Junction’s a good team. They hit some big shots.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.