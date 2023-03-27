Carl Junction opened up in the second half to defeat McAuley Catholic 9-1 in a girls soccer match Monday at the Joplin Sports Complex.
The Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead at halftime before scoring six unanswered goals in the second half.
Joclyn Brown, Hannah Franks and Samantha Sims each scored two goals for Carl Junction, with Franks leading in the assists on goal with two.
Ava Masena had the Warriors’ only goal on a penalty kick.
Carl Junction had 15 shots on goal compared to one for McAuley.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they host Cassville.
