NEOSHO, Mo. — Fresh off capturing the CJ Classic, the Carl Junction volleyball team did not disappoint on Tuesday in Neosho.
The Bulldogs (17-4) topped the Wildcats in straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-14.
Leading Carl Junction was Jessa Hylton, who slammed nine kills. Karissa Chase added eight kills with one block.
Logan Jones handed out 37 assists and served seven aces, while Olivia Vediz and Maggie Brown paced the defense with 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Neosho falls to 4-11 on the season.
Carl Junction hosts Willard at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday while Neosho entertains Ozark.
