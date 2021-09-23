REPUBLIC, Mo. — Thursday was a historic night for Carl Junction's Logan Jones.
Just a junior, Jones handed out 46 assists to set a new Bulldog program record with 2,172 career assists in 218 sets played as Carl Junction beat Republic 3-1 on the road.
The Arkansas commit eclipsed Bradyn Wall's previous mark of 2,151 in 244 sets played in 2014.
"I worked with Bradyn Wall (now Webb) for years when I was young, and I've always looked up to her," Jones said. "This is a huge honor to have my name mentioned with hers. Also, I'm so thankful to work with the passers and hitters that we have on our team. This would not happen without them. Dominant all-state hitters like Jessa Hylton and Salma Lewis had a huge role in this."
The Bulldogs (7-3, 2-0 COC) won by individual set scores of 18-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-22.
Hylton tallied a team-high 17 kills, while Olivia Vediz came up with 20 digs. Karissa Chase collected three blocks.
Carl Junction competes in the CJ Classic on Saturday.
