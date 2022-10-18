WILLARD, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team ended the regular season in style with a 3-0 sweep over Willard Tuesday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-22, 25-12 and 25-20. Second-seeded Carl Junction, improving to 20-10-2 overall, faces seventh-seeded McDonald County in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Saturday hosted by Willard High School.
Kylie Scott compiled 13 kills, two aces and two blocks for the Bulldogs, while teammate Destiny Buerge registered 17 digs and nine kills. Karissa Chase had 12 kills and two aces.
Arkansas commit Lo Jones had 43 assists, five kills and two aces. Jocelyn Brown collected 10 digs.
