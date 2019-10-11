CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction defense bent at times in the second half, but it never broke.
Two red-zone stops in the final 24 minutes denied a Neosho comeback bid and helped the Bulldogs seal a 17-6 triumph Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Wildcats (1-6), limited to 187 yards of offense on the night, were shut out in the second half by Carl Junction (3-4) despite advancing a pair of drives inside the CJ 10-yard line.
“The defense was fantastic,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “To keep them out of the end zone twice when they had us backed up the way they did, that was the difference-maker tonight. And they were on the field a ton there in the second half.”
Neosho, facing an 11-point deficit out of halftime, started its first drive of the third quarter at its 1-yard line following a CJ punt. The Wildcats marched 94 yards in 17 plays before they faced a fourth down-and-goal play from the 5. But Neosho came up empty-handed after quarterback Gage Kelley’s pass for wide receiver Sam Cook was broken up in the end zone to force a turnover on downs.
The Neosho drive milked more than 11 minutes off the clock.
“We moved the ball, but the problem was we weren’t finishing,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We’re having trouble overcoming one bad play or a penalty. … Somehow or another, we just found ways to implode.”
The Wildcats got the ball back again midway through the fourth quarter following a quick three-and-out by the Carl Junction offense. They again drove deep into CJ territory before a fourth-and-6 play from the 9 resulted in an incomplete pass.
The turnover on downs gave the Bulldogs the football back with just over two minutes remaining, and they ran out the clock from there.
“We should have scored twice (in the second half),” Miller said. “We did a lot of good things, but a few mistakes really cost us.”
The Bulldogs drew first blood with a 14-point first quarter.
The first score was set up by a CJ fumble recovery deep in Neosho territory. Junior wide receiver Cole Stewart received a backward pass and scampered along the home sideline for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
Following a quick three-and-out on Neosho's ensuing possession, Carl Junction put together a five-play, 47-yard drive that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown reception by senior wide receiver Garrett Taylor.
“The last couple of weeks, we’ve started really well offensively,” Buckmaster said. “It’s never a bad thing to go up two touchdowns early. We’ll take that. But we’ve also hit some offensive lulls in the middle of games, and we need to do better avoiding those.”
The Wildcats stopped the bleeding on its next drive and marched 50 yards on eight plays for a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Weston Durman was left alone in the secondary on a third-and-long play, Kelley found him for a 19-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. The ensuing PAT missed to make the score 14-6 Carl Junction with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs added to their lead just before halftime on a 34-yard field goal by Reese Vogel. The scoring drive was set up by a Trentyn Lehman interception that gave CJ possession at the Neosho 36.
“I was glad to see Reese Vogel hit a field goal,” Buckmaster said. “He’s had a couple opportunities but hadn’t been successful. We know he’s very capable, and tonight he finally relaxed and booted it through. It made it a two-score game, and that was huge.”
Carl Junction finished with 189 yards of offense and was led by junior quarterback Drew Patterson, who went 7-of-11 passing for 77 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 51 yards on 10 carries.
“Tonight was a great effort by our kids, and we needed to win this football game,” Buckmaster said. “We got it done and we finished. Now we’ll move on to the next one and see if we can be 1-0 after next Friday night.”
Senior running back Quincey Willis led the Neosho offense with 62 rush yards on 17 carries. Kelley had 10 carries for 56 yards and also went 4-of-11 passing for 30 yards.
Both teams return to COC play next Friday, with Carl Junction traveling to Branson and Neosho playing host to Willard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.