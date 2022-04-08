CARTHAGE, Mo. — Most pitchers tend to overlook the bottom of the order in a team’s lineup card.
But it was Carl Junction’s 7-8-9 bats of Cole Wilson, Logan Eck and Arlen Wakefield that jump-started its offense.
That trio spearheaded a five-run onslaught as the Bulldogs downed Carthage 7-1 to capture the Bill O’Dell Tournament championship plaque on a chilly Friday night at historic Carl Lewton Stadium.
The tournament title is the first for Carl Junction (5-7) under coach Jake Stevenson, who took over the reins of the program in 2017-18. Not only that, but the Bulldogs also capped off the week by going a perfect 4-0.
“Really, the talk before the game was there’s going to be 21 outs to be played,” Stevenson said. “If things don’t go your way early, you have to stay with it and stay competitive in the box. I think our guys had some loud outs early and we were still trying to find ways to manufacture runs. When we were able to break it open later in the game, we came alive.
“I think our guys really stayed with it, didn’t lose their heads and just knew it was going to be a full seven-inning game. Nothing is going to be taken for granted. We had to stay locked in.”
In that fifth inning, Wilson set the table for Carl Junction with a leadoff single. He then advanced to second on a wild pitch from Carthage’s Kanen Vogt and Eck brought Wilson home on an RBI single to right field to break a 1-1 tie.
Wakefield followed that up with a double as Carl Junction was in business with two runners in scoring position and nobody out.
And the Bulldogs cashed in on the golden opportunity.
Leadoff hitter Lucas Vanlanduit laced a two-run one-bagger up the middle to propel the Bulldogs to a 4-1 advantage.
“They (bottom of the order) have been really good for us this week,” Stevenson said. “Anytime your bottom of the order can produce and turn over a lineup, you’re going to have success. We were able to do that, not just in this game but other games as well.”
Then later in the frame, Jordan Woodruff came up with an RBI double and Dalton Mills collected an RBI single to stretch Carl Junction's lead to five runs.
That was more than enough runs of support for the Bulldogs’ pitching staff. Eck and Vanlanduit combined to limit the Tigers to only three hits on one unearned run — Clay Kinder reached on a fielding miscue and Drew Musche got Carthage on the board with an RBI single in the third inning.
“CJ is a good team,” Carthage coach Luke Bordewick said. “We knew we had to come out and compete. We got away from the brand of baseball we want to play. We flew out quite a bit in that game. We want to fully focus on staying on the ground and force them to have two players get involved with fielding and throwing it, two plays. We got away from that offensively.”
Eck picked up the victory after hurling five innings of one-run ball. Vanlanduit fanned three batters in two shutout relief frames.
“I thought Logan Eck had an outstanding start tonight,” Stevenson said. “I thought Lucas Vanlanduit did a good job coming in and closing the door. They got guys on base and we got timely strikeout when we needed it. I thought our guys made the routine play when we needed it.”
Carl Junction’s offense finished with 11 hits, led by Woodruff with three. The Bulldogs drew first blood in the contest when Wilson produced an RBI single in the second.
On the Carthage (5-5) side, Vogt was solid aside from just one inning. He threw all seven innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) with three punchouts and two walks.
“I thought Kanen did a good job of filling up the zone,” Bordewick said. “In that fifth inning, they timed him up a little bit more. He left a couple pitches up and they tattooed three or four in a row. That got them some momentum. That’s baseball sometimes. You have to respond to that, too.”
Musche, Nate Norbury and Logan Carmickle accounted for the Tigers’ hits. Carthage, which opens COC play at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Monday, finished as the runner-up after a 3-1 showing in their tournament.
“We have quite a week next week, too,” Bordewick said. “We have three conference games and then a tournament in Lawrence on Friday and Saturday. We are going to be playing a lot of baseball. We’ll have 10 games in as many days. If you ask any coach, what’s the best practice? It’s a game and getting game reps in. It’s good stuff. I think we are excited. I saw enough good things. I think the kids are feeling confident, feeling ready.”
Carl Junction opens up COC play right back at Carthage on Tuesday.
“We didn’t get off to a good start,” Stevenson said. “We lost a lot of games early in the year. This was kind of a week for us where it’s like now or never. We have COC play coming up, so if we are going to get things rolling and get things back on track and become the best version of ourselves later in the season, we need a jumpstart. I thought our guys took care of it this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.