CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team defeated Republic 3-1 in Central Ozark Conference action Tuesday night at home.
Individual set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-16.
The Bulldogs improved to 14-7-1 and 4-2 in the COC.
Destiny Buerge posted a double-double with 16 kills and 14 digs. Karissa Chase compiled 11 kills, five aces and three blocks.
Arkansas commit Lo Jones, who was recognized before the game for reaching 3,000 career assists during the team's tourney, handed out a team-high 34 assists. Jocelyn Brown collected 20 digs.
Carl Junction hosts Joplin on Tuesday.
