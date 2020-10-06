WEBB CITY, Mo — Carl Junction knew it was in for a battle as it traveled to Webb City for a Central Ozark Conference showdown at the Cardinal Dome on Tuesday night.
And the Bulldogs got exactly that.
In four hard-fought sets, Carl Junction defeated Webb City 3-1 with scores of 25-20, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-22.
“This is a pretty intense environment to play in — it always is,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. “It’s always a battle with Webb — it doesn’t matter what year it is. It’s always a battle.”
The Bulldogs had all the momentum early by claiming the first two sets of the match. But the Cardinals refused to go down without a fight as they took the third set.
Carl Junction rolled into the fourth set with a 6-1 lead behind standout outside hitter Salma Lewis, who recorded four kills during that span. Webb City responded with a 14-9 run to knot the score at 15-all.
However, the Bulldogs countered with a 8-5 outburst punctuated by consecutive kills from outside hitter Jessa Hylton to secure Carl Junction’s 16th victory in 19 matches this season, including 3-1 in the COC.
Sharples said Carl Junction put things together at the right time despite struggling with serve receiving and serving.
“And that’s our game. When we do those two things, we are pretty darn good,” Sharples said. “Webb did a really great job of serving us out of the system. Down the stretch, we got the pass we needed and got the ball to the hitter we wanted to get it to and executed.”
Webb City falls to 15-5-1 overall. Coach Rhonda Lawrence certainly understands the magnitude of this COC rivalry.
“It’s always a good match with CJ,” Lawrence said. “There are a lot of personal connections between the girls and even the coaches. It’s a fun rivalry and everybody is going to bring out your best. I’ve always said volleyball goes in spurts and whoever has that last spurt wins the set.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the consistency we wanted to."
Fresh off reaching 1,000 kills for her career, Carl Junction’s all-time kills leader Lewis led the way with 19 kills and 12 digs.
“She’s a good player,” Lawrence said. “Her hang time makes a big difference, and the timing of her blocks. She is very good about mixing up her shots. She’s an overall solid player.”
Hylton was right behind Lewis with 16 kills and nine digs. Setter Logan Jones finished with a whopping 45 assists while middle hitter Jillian Kennedy had four blocks and six digs.
Outside hitter Maddy Peeples led Webb City with a team-high 12 kills plus 12 digs. The team’s libero, Sage Crane, paced the team with 14 digs while setter Anna Hettinger handed out 18 assists and had four digs.
Lawrence said she believes the Cardinals played better against the Bulldogs on Tuesday than when the two rivals faced off for the CJ Classic championship on Sept. 26, and she also thinks the two have another thriller awaiting with district looming.
“We are getting better every time,” Lawrence said. “I’m anxious for districts, too, because it’s hard to beat (a team) a third time. That’s when it really, really counts. I think we are going to be even more ready the next time.”
Carl Junction hosts Ozark (8-7-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Webb City faces reigning Class 4 state champion Nixa (17-2) at 6:30 Thursday as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.