WEBB CITY, Mo. — A stingy defense and a 36-point offensive performance by Destiny Buerge helped the Carl Junction girls earn their eighth straight district title, a 67-42 win over Webb City during their Class 5 District 7 championship game on Tuesday night at the Cardinal Dome.
“We’ve won four district championships in the four years I’ve been playing in high school and this one is just the best,” Buerge said. “It means a lot. It shows how much work we have put in, how much we look forward to doing this, and how much we care about it. We just want to come out and do good and work hard.”
The top-seeded Bulldogs (28-1) trailed just once in the game, 2-0 at 5:42 of the first frame, but Carl Junction went on 10-0 run highlighted by a Kylie Scott score down low and a Klohe Burk steal and assist to Buerge for a 3-pointer. Burk followed with a trey of her own before scoring off an assist from Scott to give the Bulldogs a 10-2 early lead at 2:45.
Second-seeded Webb City’s Sami Mancini broke the Cardinal scoring drought at 2:40 to bring the Cardinals within six points. A Malorie Stanley 3-pointer brought Webb City (18-11) to within four at 11-7 and Mancini nudged the Cardinals closer with a free throw with 57 seconds left in the first quarter to pull the Cards within three points at 11-8.
Buerge closed out the quarter with two free throws and a drive through traffic for a score and Carl Junction headed into the second quarter with a 15-8 advantage.
Mancini scored first in the second stanza, but Carl Junction responded with a Hali Shorter 3-pointer. Another Burk steal and 3-pointer at 6:40 gave the Bulldogs a 21-10 lead, prompting a Webb City timeout. The teams remained around that margin until the Bulldog defense clamped down with about a minute left in the half and held the Cardinals scoreless for the remainder of the half and well into the third quarter.
Carl Junction went into the second half leading Webb City 32-21 and went on a 14-0 run that started in the second quarter and continued until 3:30 of the third period. Mia Robbins hit a trey for the Cardinals to end the drought and pull Webb City within 19 points at 43-24.
Three straight scores by Mancini brought the Cardinals within 12 points, which is as close as they could come the remainder of the game at 43-31 with 1:45 remaining in the quarter.
Sophomore Dezi Williams hit a bucket off another Burk assist and Buerge added another score to give CJ a 47-30 cushion heading into the final period.
The Bulldogs outscored Webb City 20-12 in the fourth quarter, with Buerge accounting for most of the scoring after returning from a late third-quarter leg injury.
Buerge’s 36 points led all scorers while shooting 50% from the field and logging four assists. Burk added 12 points to go with her three steals. Scott led the Bulldogs in rebounds with 12 and also had four assists. Williams added 11 rebounds for Carl Junction. Freshman Jadyn Howard logged three steals to go along with her five points.
“I thought we did some really good things tonight,” Bulldog Head Coach Brad Shorter said. “Dezi rebounded the ball outstandingly — she was so good on the glass. Our bench played really well. Jadyn Howard and Anna Burch just controlled the paint at times and I felt like they were a huge presence tonight. They didn’t get second chances and that was one of our focuses tonight. I’m just proud of them. That’s a really good team (Webb City) and to do what we did tonight shows lot of resiliency.”
The Bulldogs face Class 5 District 8 winner Lincoln College Prep (17-9) in the Class 5 quarterfinal at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in Sedalia.
