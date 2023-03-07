Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence and Newton. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1109 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings... Fidelity Branch at County Road 130, Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Turnback Creek at County Road 2100 and Center Creek at Azalea Drive. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southeastern Joplin, Mount Vernon, Duquesne, Sarcoxie, Duenweg, Diamond, Leawood, Silver Creek, Shoal Creek Drive, Saginaw, Fidelity, Stotts City, Halltown, Freistatt, Redings Mill, Wentworth, La Russell, Grand Falls Plaza, Shoal Creek Estates, Reeds, Dennis Acres, Hoberg, Chesapeake and Cliff Village. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&