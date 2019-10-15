The Carl Junction Bulldogs earned a straight-set victory over the Joplin Eagles in Central Ozark Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night.
But it was far from an easy win, as the Eagles made the Bulldogs earn it.
After Carl Junction defeated Joplin 26-24, 25-17 inside Kaminsky Gymnasium, Eagles coach Staci Saunders noted she was proud of her team’s effort.
“Our girls played their hearts out against a solid opponent,” Saunders said. “Our effort was there the entire night. We gave them our best effort, so I’m proud of my kids. We didn’t give it to them; they had to earn it.”
“In the first set, we were doing some good things, but we made enough errors to let them hang around,” Bulldogs coach Cheryl Sharples said. “And Joplin was doing a nice job of executing their offense. But we picked it up in the second set.”
Junior outside hitter Salma Lewis led the Bulldogs (15-9, 4-3 COC) with 20 kills and two blocks, while senior libero Dani Wrensch had 13 digs and freshman setter Logan Jones handed out 29 assists.
Senior setter Mari Katheryn Saunders compiled 16 assists, 10 digs and two kills to lead Joplin (14-11, 0-7 COC), while senior libero Jeanie Juneweeranong contributed eight digs. Junior outside hitter Aubrey Ritter led Joplin’s attack at the net with eight kills, while junior outside hitter Addison Saunders recorded seven service points.
The back and forth first set was tied at 17 when the Eagles snatched the momentum.
The hosts rattled off four straight points, with an ace from Juneweeranong giving the Eagles a 21-17 advantage.
But a service error on the hosts stopped the run, and the Bulldogs began to feed Lewis on the outside again and again.
The hard-hitting Lewis took over down the stretch, slamming kills on four straight rallies to give the Bulldogs a 23-22 advantage.
Joplin’s Angelina Schramm tied the set with a kill of her own, but Lewis answered before Ritter’s kill tied it up at 24-all. Lewis and Jessa Hylton took turns hammering home kills to give the visitors the set.
Sharples noted Lewis rose to the occasion when her team needed it most.
“We’re always hoping we have Salma on the front row late in the set,” Sharples said. “She can take over a match.”
“I felt like we executed our game plan pretty well,” Saunders said. “We wanted to get them out of system to get the ball away from Salma as much as possible. In the first set, we did that. There were some questionable calls at the end of the first set that went against us. But credit CJ. Salma does a great job. She’s just a winner. She made winning plays.”
The second set was tied at 14 when Carl Junction grabbed the momentum for good, as the Bulldogs closed out the match on an 11-3 burst.
“We had some letdowns in our serve-receive in the second set,” Saunders said. “Carl Junction served effectively. And we didn’t make some of the defensive stops we did in the first set.”
“In the second set, our serving got more effective and that took them out of their offense,” Sharples said. “And that took pressure off our defense.”
With the regular season winding down, both teams are at home on Thursday night, as Carl Junction hosts Branson and Joplin welcomes Willard.
