NEOSHO, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team is on to the Class 3 District 12 championship game after picking up a 2-1 win in overtime over Neosho on Monday.
The two teams took a 1-1 tie into overtime before Lauren Burgess netted the game-winning goal off an assist by Hannah Franks in the 82nd minute.
The Bulldogs (14-10) drew first blood in the game on a goal by Hailey Merwin in the 36th minute. The Wildcats (8-14) responded in the second half with an unassisted goal by Breanna Alvarado.
Carl Junction landed 12 shots on target while limiting Neosho to four.
CJ goalie Criss Figueroa went the distance to tally three saves, and Neosho’s Shelby Roberts logged 10 saves.
The third-seeded Bulldogs face top-seeded Webb City in the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Neosho.
