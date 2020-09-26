CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction volleyball coach Cheryl Sharples noted that Webb City was one team that was a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side one year prior.
But after an 0-3 showing against the Cardinals in 2019 — including a season-ending loss in the Class 4 District 11 tournament — Carl Junction managed to flip the script on Saturday.
In the first meeting of the season with their rival, the Bulldogs claimed a 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-16) victory to win the championship of the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic at Carl Junction High School.
The triumph capped a 6-0 day for CJ and marked its first title at its tournament since 2017.
“I think we had a really solid day of volleyball,” Bulldogs coach Cheryl Sharples said. “I think we came out really high in the morning and kind of dipped a little but in the afternoon, but we took care of business in every game. … We hadn’t won this tournament for three years, and Webb City got us last year. So this was a rematch and a little bit of payback.”
Carl Junction overcame a sluggish start and won the final two sets to seal the championship victory.
“We played a little tight in that first set against Webb City,” Sharples said. “They got us three times last year. So that mentally was in our head. And when we just stopped and refocused on the process of the game, then we were able to do what we wanted to do. We minimized some errors, stayed aggressive and we passed a little better in those second and third sets.”
In the decisive third set, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run midway through the set to take an 18-12 lead. The scoring surge was aided by four unforced Webb City errors, as well as a pair of kills by senior middle Jillian Kennedy and senior outside hitter Salma Lewis.
A kill by Jessa Hylton gave Carl Junction a 24-16 advantage before a Webb City misfire on a kill attempt ended the match.
“We’re pretty evenly matched,” Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence said. “The kids know each other and have played against each other for years. Obviously the rivalry from last year was big. So I’m sure that gives them a big boost.”
The Cardinals had momentum early in the match, leading the first set by as many as eight points before claiming the 25-22 win. But the tables quickly turned in the second set as Carl Junction built leads of 11-3, 20-15 and 24-17 before settling for a 25-20 win.
“We played a little smarter in the first set, and second set we kind of butt-puckered a little bit and didn’t play like we should have," Lawrence said. "Third set we came out more smart, but they’re a good team and do a lot of good things. So we made a run of about five unforced errors, and you can’t do that against a good team. That’s what we’re working on right now is trying to narrow down our unforced errors. When we do that, we’ll be back.”
The Cardinals finished 5-1 on the day, winning three pool games and then claiming a 2-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-20) quarterfinal win over Carthage and a 2-1 (23-25, 25-14, 25-15) semifinal win over Joplin. On the day, Maddy Peeples recorded 51 kills and 39 digs, while Brenda Lawrence had 32 kills and Anna Hettinger 67 assists.
“When you only lose one game all day, that’s still a good day,” Lawrence said. “We have to be proud of that, and we had a lot of good performances from all of the players. But you hate to lose the championship. You feel like, ‘Great, last loser. Cool.’ But I want that fire in them. I want them to have that competitive spirit and to not like getting second place. … This one may take a knock to us, but I would say we’re going to keep getting up and come back swinging.”
Carl Junction also went 3-0 in pool play before claiming a 2-0 (25-11, 25-13) win over the CJ jayvee team in the quarterfinals and a 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) win over Aurora in the semifinals. Lewis and Hylton led the team in kills on the day with 53 and 42, respectively, while Logan Jones tallied 91 assists.
JOPLIN FINISHES TOP-FOUR
Despite an injury-riddled day, the Eagles managed to go 3-2 and make a run to the semifinals of bracket play.
Joplin earned a 2-0 (25-20, 25-19) quarterfinal win over Neosho before its tournament came to a close in its 2-1 setback to Carthage.
“I’m very proud of our girls,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. “I mean, Kacy Coss, our main middle, had a concussion in the first game this morning. So we had Logan Bruggeman come in and do a good job stepping in. I felt like we played really good team volleyball, and our girls left it all on the court. I’m also proud of Addison Saunders because she’s dealing with an injury and played her heart out. Aubrey Ritter had a lights-out day, and Kaylie Anderson did an excellent job on the back row.”
The Eagles also defeated West Plains and the Carthage jayvee team in pool play after opening the day with a loss to Carl Junction.
“We had a few moments today where we made some errors when we needed points, but again, I’m very proud of my team and the effort these girls gave all day long,” Saunders said.
All-Tournament team
Aurora—Gabie McVey, Jacey Lee
Carl Junction—Salma Lewis (MVP), Logan Jones, Jessa Hylton, Ellie Lawson
Carthage—Sydnee Dudloski
Joplin—Aubrey Ritter, Addison Saunders
Neosho—Savannah Merriman
Nevada—Trinity Gayman
McDonald County—Kaycee Factor
Webb City—Sage Crane, Makenzie Storm, Maddy Peeples
West Plains—Mackenzie Brunson
