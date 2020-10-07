CARL JUNCTION, Mo — With Carl Junction trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bulldogs freshman Izzie Southern stepped up to the plate with a chance to do damage.
And Southern wasted no time in the batter's box, driving a first pitch offering from Nevada's Kirstin Buck into the left-center field gap for a game-tying two-run double. Two pitches later, senior Jayden Green laced a go-ahead, two-run single to left field that put Carl Junction up 6-4 on Nevada at Carl Junction High School on Wednesday.
The Tigers loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but the Bulldogs’ Saedra Allen blew a heater past Maeligha Hinton to get out of the jam unscathed, clinching the 6-4 victory to close out the regular-season with a 7-15 record.
“We struggled a little bit to time up Buck as she threw a lot of different speed pitches against us,” Carl Junction coach Zak Petty said. “Our girls struggled early. I think we finally got an adjustment going, and our thinking was ‘Eventually, we are going to get on her. The more at-bats we can get and the more balls in play the better.’
“We did a really good job of that.”
Southern finished a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBI and two doubles. Her first run-scoring two bagger came in the first when she tied the game at 2-2. Green went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
“Those are the two hitters we want up at this point,” Petty said. “There was a big-time jolt of energy when those two came up.”
Carl Junction was backed by Allen in the circle, who gutted out seven innings and limited Nevada to three earned runs on five hits. The right-hander struck out seven batters and issued four walks.
“Saedra didn’t have her best day and we have seen her be a lot better,” Petty said. “But she battled and let her defense work behind her. She figured her way out of jams over and over, and she found a way to limit the damage.”
The Tigers briefly pulled ahead early. In the opening inning, No. 3 hitter Abby Harder deposited a 2-0 fastball over the left-field fence for a two-run home run.
“She did a really nice job of staying through the ball,” Nevada coach Danny Penn said. “Sometimes, she comes off it a little early. That first at-bat she was locked in, was looking for her pitch, got it and didn’t miss it.
“Abby’s had a really nice season.”
But the Bulldogs knotted the score in the bottom half of the inning. Leadoff hitter Sammie Sams came around to score on a fielding error, and Southern brought home Kalyssa Hagston on a double.
Nevada’s Bailey Ast gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning after lining a 2-2 pitch into the gap for an RBI double. With runners on the corners and one out, Buck dribbled a grounder to third baseman Kaitlyn Nease for an RBI forceout to make it 4-2.
Nevada had five batters tally one hit apiece in Harder, Ast, Claire Pritchett, Kara Phillips and Skylar Burns. Buck allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits over six innings of work.
“I felt today was a game we didn’t show up ready to play,” Penn said. “We played really well Monday and Tuesday. We had really good at-bats, made every play in the field and today, that just wasn’t the case.
“All-around not a great effort from us. I’m disappointed because I know we are capable of a lot better.”
With its final game at Glendale canceled, Carl Junction’s next step will be preparing for the Class 4 District 6 Tournament on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have been tabbed as the No. 7 seed and will play at two-seed McDonald County (18-3).
“I always tell the girls ‘We need to be playing our best ball going into districts,’ ” Petty said. “There’s no doubt we are playing our best ball. McDonald County is going to be a tough challenge, but we will be ready for it.”
Nevada (10-11) concludes the regular season at Clinton (4-12) at 5 p.m. today.
"I'm curious to see how we respond to this game because we are much better than what we showed today," Penn said. "I'm hopeful and confident we will be ready to go tomorrow and end our season on a positive note."
