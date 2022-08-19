After weeks of practice, hitting friends and teammates, four teams took to the field in Carl Junction for an opportunity to search for kinks and weaknesses against a real opponent without the danger of taking a real loss in the record book.
Carl Junction hosted Monett, Nevada and Carthage for the annual preseason jamboree on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium before the start of the 2022 football season.
“I think the jamboree is a great thing, it allows people to find out where they’re at and what you need to work on,” said Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster, whose team is coming off a 3-7 campaign in 2021 and starts 2022 at Ozark next Friday.
“We approached the thing, we’re not preparing for the people that we’re playing here,” Buckmaster said. “We’re preparing for our first game opponent. We do a few little things to try to give the guys an idea of what people are doing tonight, but some teams spend a lot of time on their opponents in the jamboree, some teams don’t.”
All four coaches said the jamboree was a chance to play a little bit faster than at practice.
Monett coach Ethan Lewis said he was excited about the effort his team, which finished 2-8 in 2021, showed at Bulldog Stadium.
“I like the jamboree because it’s live speed,” Lewis said. “We’ve been hitting each other the last couple of weeks and now it’s an opportunity to play against someone else and go against someone else and live bodies is always a good thing.”
Lewis said his team opens at Reeds Springs next Friday and he’ll be awaiting word on the condition of two players who had to he helped from the field this weekend.
“Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. We’ll find out come tomorrow what that’s like,” he said. “Reps, reps, reps, that’s it. We’ve got to have more reps and continue to grow and get better and be a family and keep doing the little things right. That’s what we’ve got to do.”
The scrimmages between the two teams with the best 2021 records at Carl Junction’s jamboree pitted 9-3, Class 4, Nevada against 11-1, Class 5, Carthage, and they were entertaining.
Nevada managed a string of three long touchdown plays in a row against Carthage’s defense, one on a run by Case Sanderson, one on a long pass play and one on a long run by sophomore Ayden Pryor.
Carthage’s offense was also able to bite Nevada’s defense with two long pass hookups between senior quarterback Cooper Jadwin and 6-foot-6 senior wide receiver Hudson Moore.
“We did a few good things but we certainly have a long way to go, a lot of things to work on,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “Sometimes kids get caught up in what people tell them and I thought it was good for us to come out and have to deal with a little bit of that adversity. We’ll show them on film areas that we need to improve on, and there’s a lot of them, and hopefully we can grow from there.”
Wes Beachler, Nevada’s coach, said he was happy with the effort of his skill players and an offense that features eight returning starters.
“We’ve got some new faces in there, not very many though,” Beachler said. “We returned a lot of our offensive starters, and then we had a really good young man, Talan Chandler, who fit into our left guard spot, a very dominant blocker, so we felt good about our offensive line and tight ends and skill guys. Our quarterback is back as well so we expected to execute well there and we did pretty well. But we’ve still got some things to clean up.”
Carthage hosts Republic next Friday, while Nevada plays at Springfield Catholic.
