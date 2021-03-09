Winning district basketball championships never gets old.
"No, it does not. It's a fun and exciting time for our kids for sure," Carl Junction girls basketball coach Brad Shorter said. "Each team is a little different. Every group has their pros and cons. It's unique in that I've had some young teams that have done this before, and we're in that situation again. Every team kind of has a different look."
The Bulldogs, after winning their sixth consecutive district crown, open state tournament play Wednesday night at McDonald County. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. in the Mustangs' gymnasium.
Both teams won thrillers at home in their district championship games last week.
The Bulldogs (17-8) held off Webb City 55-52 while the Mustangs (13-14) won an even closer game over Rogersville 51-49.
It was McDonald County's first district crown in six years. That season, the Mustangs beat Carl Junction 38-35 in the district final before losing to Hillcrest 51-41 in sectional play.
Last year's Bulldog team had six seniors and was undefeated through the Class 4 state semifinals before the final two rounds were canceled because of COVID-19. This year, the Bulldogs have a younger roster.
"It's a team that had to grow up fast this season," Shorter said, "but has certainly taken on the challenge and done a good job with that. We're growing up with our poise, a little confidence obviously. At the beginning of the season, this was one of the first teams that I told that I thought we were a little ahead of schedule. But with it being a COVID and the (broken wrist) injury to Kylie Scott, we've had multiple setbacks. But this group has done a great job of persevering through that adversity and staying on track."
Destiny Buerge leads the Bulldogs at 24.6 points per game, and Jessa Hylton adds 10.1.
McDonald County's top two scorers are Sydney Killion and Samara Smith at 8.6 and 8.4, respectively.
The Bulldogs have two victories over the Mustangs this season — 53-22 in the Joplin Tournament and 60-24 in Anderson after Christmas break.
"They are a good, physical, well-coached team," Shorter said. "I think they play extremely hard and have active hands and can cause a lot of fits for teams for sure. They like to control the tempo."
And Shorter knows the regular-season victories mean nothing now.
"It's playoff time, and everybody is going to give their best shot," he said. "With them being as physical and strong as they are and having some of the athletes they have, it's going to be a really good contest. Hopefully we come ready to play."
