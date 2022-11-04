KANSAS CITY — The Carl Junction football team saw its playoff hopes wash away on a rain-riddled Friday night.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs suffered a 33-6 setback to top-seeded and unbeaten Kansas City Center in the Class 4 District 7 semifinals at the Center High School football field.
The Yellowjackets, moving to a perfect 10-0, will play the winner of second-seeded Lincoln College Prep or third-seeded Nevada in the district championship next Friday night. Carl Junction finished the season 4-7.
The Bulldogs fumbled the ball just two plays into the game and Central recovered.
The Yellowjackets took immediate advantage as Jacoree Love scored from 11 yards out to get Central on the board with 10:21 to play in the first quarter. The PAT was no good.
The Bulldogs had three opportunities to score in the first half, getting the ball inside Center’s 25-yard line three times. One occasion came late in the second quarter when Carl Junction pushed the ball down to the Yellowjacket 2 with under 30 seconds to play, but failed to score.
On the opening possession of the second half, Center went the length of the field and Harold Tsafack capped the drive with a short 2-yard touchdown run, giving the Yellowjackets a 12-0 advantage with 7:42 to play.
Center’s 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Fast forward to 3:57 to play in the third quarter, Love took a snap from quarterback Joseph Vick and added a 49-yard TD run. The score ballooned the Yellowjackets’ lead to 20-0 after Vick found wide receiver Armand Russell wide open in the end zone to complete the 2-point conversion.
Central intercepted the Bulldogs’ QB Dexter Merrell on the ensuing drive. That set up an 11-yard TD run from Love as the Yellowjackets took a 27-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Then with 4:08 remaining in the game, Love capped a big night with a 67-yard run to the house for the Yellowjackets. Merrell accounted for Carl Junction's lone score, a 9-yard TD run with 57 seconds to play.
The Bulldogs graduate 16 seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.