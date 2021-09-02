SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team opened the 2021 fall campaign with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23) setback to Kickapoo in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
The Chiefs improved to 5-2 with the victory.
Leading the Bulldogs was junior Destiny Buerge with a dozen kills and digs and one assist. Sophomore Kylie Scott, the younger sister of Megan and Katie, chipped in seven kills and had two digs while Arkansas commit Logan Jones handed out 32 assists and came up with 10 digs.
Senior Olivia Vediz posted a team-high 13 digs, while classmate Jessa Hylton slammed six kills.
Carl Junction plays at Miller at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
