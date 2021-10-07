OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark volleyball team topped Carl Junction 3-2 on Thursday afternoon at Ozark High School.
The Tigers (16-7) won by individual set scores of 25-18, 14-25, 25-16, 22-25 and 15-11.
Carl Junction (18-5, 4-2 COC)) was paced by Destiny Buerge and Kylie Scott, who collected 17 kills apiece. Arkansas commit Logan Jones handed out a whopping 50 assists and came up with 17 digs.
Olivia Vediz led the defense with 35 digs.
The Bulldogs play at Joplin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
