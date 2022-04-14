CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team suffered an 8-3 setback to Republic in Central Ozark Conference action on Thursday afternoon at CJHS.
The Tigers improved to 8-8 and 2-1 in the COC, while the Bulldogs slip to 5-9 and 0-2 in the league.
Republic rapped 12 hits in the contest. Devon Hughes paced the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBI, while Adam Brown collected three hits and an RBI.
Andrew Schroeder also went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.
Gavyn Becker picked up the victory after hurling six innings of three-run baseball. He punched out eight batters and issued five free passes.
Carl Junction was limited to four hits. Jordan Woodruff highlighted the team's offense with a two-run shot to trim the deficit to one in the bottom of the third inning.
Logan Eck was the losing pitcher. He scattered four runs (one earned) on six hits through three innings.
Carl Junction hosts Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
