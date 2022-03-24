HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team suffered a 10-6 setback to Hollister Thursday afternoon on the road.
Carl Junction drops to 0-3 on the season.
Ranked No. 3 in Class 4, Tigers did all of their damage in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to build an eight-run lead over the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction went down fighting.
The Bulldogs scored the game's final four runs to make it interesting late.
Hollister (4-0) amassed nine hits in the contest. Ethan Wright led the way with a hit and three runs driven in, while David Kemp and Malachi Henry collected two hits apiece.
Hunter Jones was the winning pitcher. He struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings while allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits.
Jordan Woodruff, Dalton Mills and Drew Massey paced Carl Junction's nine-hit attack with knocks each. Massey drove in two runs.
Logan Eck suffered the loss for the Bulldogs after surrendering six runs (two earned) on six hits over three innings of work.
Carl Junction plays McDonald County and Camdenton in Anderson on Saturday.
