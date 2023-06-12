CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A collection of football memorabilia, much of it representing the two Super Bowl eras of the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as some family heirlooms gathered over years of marriage, disappeared in about an hour in the robbery of a rural Carl Junction family on June 6.
Tyler and Lauren Haase came home early in the afternoon to find that one or more people had broken into their home and stolen thousands of dollars in Chiefs memorabilia, as well as jewelry and other personal items.
The couple are avid Kansas City Chiefs fans and a great deal of what was stolen was valuable memorabilia from about six years of collecting at Chiefs games, Chiefs training camp, and the recent NFL Draft that was held in Kansas City. Other items were purchased as gifts to each other online.
Tyler said the collection included a number of mini-helmets signed by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other players, dozens of signed football trading cards, a signed copy of a famous photo of the late Len Dawson smoking at half time during Super Bowl 1, and more. Many Hall of Famers from the Chiefs were represented in the collection, including items signed by Dawson and Bobby Bell. Another item that was take was a signed Derrick Thomas rookie card.
“That was our thing, Christmas, birthdays, we’d find cool things whether we’d go for training camp or to the draft this year,” he said. “A lot of the things we got were signed in person so you’ve got that connection to them and you’ve got that item there that’s part of the memory. Now all you’ve got is the memory and the memory of how it’s gone. Someone asked if I had insurance on all these things and are you going to rebuild it, and I really don’t think so. I don’t know. Hopefully maybe in the future it’ll be something maybe that brings me joy again, but they stole that.”
Haase said the Chiefs collection alone was valued at around $25,000.
Tyler said his wife came home first around 1:25 p.m. on June 6 and found that the someone had broken into their home.
Tyler was on his way home from the last day at an old job in Oklahoma and was getting gasoline when he missed a couple of phone calls from his wife.
“My phone was in the car so I didn't answer her, and when I tried calling her back, it turns out when you’re on the phone with 911, there’s no call-waiting,” Haase said. “So I texted her and she told me what happened. She came home to it, she called the police at 1:28. We had a package that was delivered at 12:15 that was stolen so we know that between 12:15 p.m. and 1:28 p.m. that this happened. So they used some sort of instrument to beat the door in and when that didn’t work they tried to pry it open and when that didn’t work, they broke the glass and unlocked the door and walked in.”
They also stole jewelry and items with deep personal meaning to the couple.
“The first ring I ever bought my wife, they got it,” Tyler said.
Tyler also said the memorabilia collection was the largest part of what was stolen.
The couple have filed a report with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office but Tyler said it has been a week since the break-in so he’s given up on any hope of recovering anything.
He purchased insurance on the collection a couple of years back, so he has information including photographs and serial numbers for many of the items. He said they’ve put in an insurance claim, but that won’t restore their feelings of security or the memories tied up into the items that were stolen.
Another surprise in this story was the social media response to the theft.
Tyler put a post on Twitter under his handle @chiefsfan_tyler that has been read over 120,000 times.
“I never expected that. We put it on Facebook so our friends there could see, and my idea to put it on Twitter was that I have a lot of Chiefs followers and a lot for me, there’s 2,500 or 3,000,” he said. “I thought a lot of my followers are card people and collectors, so there’s things there that maybe they could be on the look out for, maybe new collections for sale. My idea was also to vent because I was frustrated and mad, and then my other idea was if I put it on Twitter maybe these other Chiefs fans, maybe it would help recover some things. That it’s gotten 120,000 views is just absolutely insane.”
Haase said most of the comments were positive with people expressing sympathy or offering suggestions. The ones he hasn’t responded to were those responses tagging Chiefs players or the football team because that was not the intention of his Tweet.
“That’s not what it was about, that’s not why I did that,” he said. “And the people I tagged, like Mahomes and Kelse, I just tagged them on there because that would get more people to see the post. I know they are very busy and they’ve got bigger and more important things to do than to worry about what’s going on on Twitter. Now it’s people asking people to do stuff, and that’s not what this was about."
Property was not the only thing stolen.
“It’s my wife’s grandmother’s house, so it’s a family house and you’ve lost your sense of security,” Tyler said. “You feel violated, you feel like her grandma, who passed away in 2019, like she’s been violated. I don’t like having to live with cameras all around my house, but we went and put cameras on the house because we’ve got to know when we get home, if we’re coming home to something like that we’ve got to know that we can either get away or be able to protect ourselves.
“I never wanted to think about things like that, I never wanted to have to plan for someone being in the house when I get home, but now that’s a real possibility. And it’s devastating, you lose your sense of security.”
